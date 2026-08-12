D23 Live-Stream: KINGDOM HEARTS Panel to be Available on YouTube

If you can't take your gummi ship to Anaheim, Disney has you covered.

“May your heart be your guiding key” all the way to the Disney YouTube channel this weekend, as the KINGDOM HEARTS panel will live-stream for fans around the globe.

What’s Happening:

Nothing is stronger than the power of friendship and community, and there is unlikely a better video game series than KINGDOM HEARTS that emulates that.

This year, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, guests will be able to celebrate Sora, Donald, Goofy, and the rest of the KH gang at the DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel.

But, thanks to an X post from D23, fans who are unable to make it out to the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend won’t have to sit this one out!

Tune-in to a livestream of the KINGDOM HEARTS panel from D23 on Disney YouTube on August 15 at 4:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/1U7IxAMGQl — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 11, 2026

Taking place on Saturday, August 15, at 4:30 PM PT, the Disney YouTube channel will stream the entire panel, which will also celebrate 25 years of the Square Enix series.

Recently, a new trailer for the 4th main entry into the series dropped after over 4 years since the original announcement trailer.

This could mean some exciting announcements are on the way, including a release timeframe, what Disney worlds may be in the game.

Plus, you’ll even see appearances from Haley Joel Osment (Sora) and David Gallagher (Riku).

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for all things D23 this weekend!

The Power of Friendship:

For Disney fans who have never ventured into the worlds of Kingdom Hearts, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into.

However, these games are well worth the commitment.

Combining the warmth and familiarity of Disney’s magical films with the fantasy action of Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is one of the most unique and worthwhile video game series released.

Beginning in 2003 with the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, chosen by the key blade , must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness.

, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness. If you are interested in checking out more indepth information on these games, a recommended playthrough order, and timeline of events, you can check out our KINGDOM HEARTS guide.

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