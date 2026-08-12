Disney's D23 Night at Anaheim Packing District Brings Magical Fun and Flavors Ahead of D23 Weekend

While D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is still a few days away, the fun is already beginning around SoCal. And last night, Anaheim Packing District hosted a special evening of bites, trivia, and Disney magic ahead of the big weekend.

What’s Happening:

This weekend is D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which invites the biggest Disney nerds together for a three day celebration of announcements, activations, panels, shopping, and more!

Ahead of the big event, there are plenty of exciting D23 events outside of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Kicking off the exciting run was D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District, which was free and open to the public.

Fans who attended the event were able to enjoy Disney music, Disney trivia and fan activities, and also enjoy the delicious flavors of the World Taste of the Packing District food festival.

There was tons of fun decor located through the venue, including a massive Hocus Pocus mural at the Lorcana meet up.

While not as over the top as some of the amazing offerings this weekend, this Disney fan meetup was a great way to kick off the weekend while enjoying local favorites from the area.

Today, D23 Night will take place at Angel Stadium before the celebration moves to Disneyland’s D23 Day on Thursday.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicks off this Friday, August 14, and runs through Sunday, August 16.

Make sure you stay tuned to Laughing Place for updates throughout the weekend!

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