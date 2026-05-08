Contemporary Resort's California Grill Raising Child Dining Prices Early Next Month

Adult prices will remain the same.

California Grill, one of Walt Disney World’s most premium dining experiences, will see a price increase to their pre-fix menu next month.

What’s Happening:

  • One of the best places to enjoy Magic Kingdom’s fireworks spectaculars and an incredible me is at the top of the Contemporary Resort!
  • California Grill opened in 1995, replacing the former Top of the World restaurant providing guests with gorgeous panoramic views of Magic  Kingdom and the Bay Lake. 
  • At a relatively affordable price for a premium dining experience, the prix-fix 3-course menu offers families the chance to make unforgettable memories. 
  • Families planning to visit California Grill will need to take note that prices for children will be going up at the beginning of next month. 
  • Currently, kids eat for $39, but beginning June 2nd, that price will go up to $42. 
  • Adults will still cost $99 each, which is great to see that the dining experience has yet to cross into the 3 digit per person price point. 
  • For those looking to save the extra $3 per child, you can still take advantage of the cheaper pricing through June 1st. 
  • For those looking to visit California Grill and the rest of Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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