Contemporary Resort's California Grill Raising Child Dining Prices Early Next Month
Adult prices will remain the same.
California Grill, one of Walt Disney World’s most premium dining experiences, will see a price increase to their pre-fix menu next month.
What’s Happening:
- One of the best places to enjoy Magic Kingdom’s fireworks spectaculars and an incredible me is at the top of the Contemporary Resort!
- California Grill opened in 1995, replacing the former Top of the World restaurant providing guests with gorgeous panoramic views of Magic Kingdom and the Bay Lake.
- At a relatively affordable price for a premium dining experience, the prix-fix 3-course menu offers families the chance to make unforgettable memories.
- Families planning to visit California Grill will need to take note that prices for children will be going up at the beginning of next month.
- Currently, kids eat for $39, but beginning June 2nd, that price will go up to $42.
- Adults will still cost $99 each, which is great to see that the dining experience has yet to cross into the 3 digit per person price point.
- For those looking to save the extra $3 per child, you can still take advantage of the cheaper pricing through June 1st.
- For those looking to visit California Grill and the rest of Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Magic in the Classroom: Disney Gifts Teachers Theme Park Tickets and Invests $1.3 Million in Education
- Photos: Future Home of Six Ravens Sees Significant Exterior Changes at Disney Springs
- Let the Magic End: Magic Kingdom Welcome Show "Let the Magic Begin" to Remain Audio-Only
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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