Magic in the Classroom: Disney Gifts Teachers Theme Park Tickets and Invests $1.3 Million in Education
This all comes as Disney gets ready to have a Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World!
As we reach the end of another school year, Walt Disney World is looking forward to Cool Kids' Summer by surprising educators with complimentary Disney theme park tickets and investing $1.3 million in education.
What's Happening:
- As the school year winds down, Walt Disney World is celebrating Central Florida students and educators with a playful preview of Cool Kids' Summer at elementary schools across the region.
- Disney is also surprising educators with complimentary Disney theme park tickets while investing $1.3 million into local education initiatives.
- The funding will support education programs across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties, benefiting all five public school districts as well as nonprofit and arts education partners serving students throughout the area.
- Disney visited the following schools as part of the celebration:
- Engelwood Elementary School
- St. Cloud Elementary School
- Eustis Heights Elementary School
- Jesse Keen Elementary School
- Sterling Park Elementary School
- During the visits, students received an early look at some of the family-friendly experiences coming to Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World.
- Goofy and the Goof Troop made special appearances, leading kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students through activities inspired by the upcoming GoofyCore experience at EPCOT this summer.
- After classes ended, teachers, administrators and staff were invited to remain for a special appreciation celebration.
- In addition to supporting local school districts, Disney’s $1.3 million investment will also benefit several Central Florida nonprofits and education initiatives, including:
- Elevate Orlando
- A Gift for Teaching
- Orlando Philharmonic Young People’s Concert
- Disney Musicals in Schools through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- The contribution will help expand access to STEM, literacy and arts education programs, creating additional learning opportunities for students throughout the region.
What They're Saying:
- Maria Vazquez, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent: “We are grateful to Disney for their ongoing support of education in our community, for investing in our teachers at Engelwood Elementary, and for creating moments that spark imagination and celebrate the work in our classrooms. Opportunities like this encourage our students to dream big and remind our teachers that their impact reaches far beyond the classroom.”
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World: “Schools are where the very first sparks of imagination are lit. They’re where young storytellers, dreamers and creators begin to see what’s possible. Supporting Florida students and educators isn’t just important to Disney, it’s essential to who we are. Disney is proud to recognize and support the schools and educators who inspire the next generation every single day.”
More on Cool Kids' Summer:
- Families will be able to experience the fun showcased during the school visits when Cool Kids' Summer returns to Walt Disney World from May 26 through September 8.
- A big selection of new and returning family friendly entertainment offerings will be found this year, including:
- Just ahead of the fun, guests can now experience a revamped Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom.
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