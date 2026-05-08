Let the Magic End: Magic Kingdom Welcome Show "Let the Magic Begin" to Remain Audio-Only
The change was first made when repainting of Cinderella Castle began.
The Let the Magic Begin welcome show at the Magic Kingdom is set to remain audio-only moving forward, with no character appearances.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this year, changes were made to the Let the Magic Begin welcome show at the Magic Kingdom due to the repainting of Cinderella Castle – namely making the show audio-only, removing the characters.
- Now that the repainting project has wrapped up, fans were expecting the prior Let the Magic Begin show, which had been running for a number of years, to return.
- Sadly, that is not the case, as theme park reporter Scott Gustin reports, the show will remain audio-only moving forward.
- While still searchable on Google, the Let the Magic Begin page on the Walt Disney World website has also been removed.
- To make up for the change, an additional morning performance of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will be added at 11:10 a.m. beginning this Sunday, May 10.
- Take a look back at Let the Magic Begin with our video of the show from 2017.
More Walt Disney World News:
- MagicMobile on the My Disney Experience app has added two new pass designs for Annual Passholders as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days.
- Level99, the interactive social gaming venue under construction at Disney Springs, is officially set to open this summer.
- Also opening this summer at Disney Springs is Six Ravens, the new food concept by Gideon's Bakehouse.
- The attraction poster and more signage has been unveiled outside Rock 'n Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
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