Let the Magic End: Magic Kingdom Welcome Show "Let the Magic Begin" to Remain Audio-Only

The change was first made when repainting of Cinderella Castle began.

The Let the Magic Begin welcome show at the Magic Kingdom is set to remain audio-only moving forward, with no character appearances.

What's Happening:

  • Earlier this year, changes were made to the Let the Magic Begin welcome show at the Magic Kingdom due to the repainting of Cinderella Castle – namely making the show audio-only, removing the characters.
  • Now that the repainting project has wrapped up, fans were expecting the prior Let the Magic Begin show, which had been running for a number of years, to return.
  • Sadly, that is not the case, as theme park reporter Scott Gustin reports, the show will remain audio-only moving forward.

  • While still searchable on Google, the Let the Magic Begin page on the Walt Disney World website has also been removed.
  • To make up for the change, an additional morning performance of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will be added at 11:10 a.m. beginning this Sunday, May 10.
  • Take a look back at Let the Magic Begin with our video of the show from 2017.

More Walt Disney World News:

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