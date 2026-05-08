New Digital Pass Options Debut for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Where is the archive? Do this with all the magnets!
While some may consider the option a big missed opportunity for ever-rotating designs and passholder fun, MagicMobile on the My Disney Experience app has added two new pass designs for Annual Passholders.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders may be familiar with MagicMobile, a service that puts their passes (or any Walt Disney World tickets) into their Mobile Wallet on their device.
- While some users may add their digital admission to their wallet through the My Disney Experience app, choose their favorite pass design and call it a day, some go back and look to see if the designs have changed or any new ones have been added.
- That's exactly what those going into the MagicMobile service have noticed as V.I.Passholder Summer Days have kicked off at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- While many of the options are the same as they have always been, we have noticed two new ones featuring the V.I.Passholder Summer Days logo with Mickey sporting the sunglasses, and another that will surely be a hit among passholders.
- Using the same art as the popular magnet that is now available for distribution featuring Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear and Woody, passholders can now make the image their digital pass.
- While the image here is digital (and might even animate when the digital pass is used for park entry), Annual Passholders can still swing by the Creations Shop in World Celebration during regular park hours to pick up the physical magnet.
- Both of the new digital pass options can be found by Annual Passholders under the Annual Passholder category in the MagicMobile service on the My Disney Experience app.
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