Photos: Future Home of Six Ravens Sees Significant Exterior Changes at Disney Springs

Hailing from the immensely popular Gideon’s Bakehouse, this new experience is set to open this summer.

After learning that Six Ravens, a new project from the people who brought you Gideon's Bakehouse, will be opening this summer at Disney Springs, we checked in on the upcoming establishment to see what changes are afoot.

What's Happening:

The exterior of the former home of The Art of Shaving has seen some significant changes, adding a darker grey color to the building with black awnings, tying it in nicely with the nearby Gideon's Bakehouse.

We spotted a rather dilapidated light fixture – could it be theming or just wear and tear?

For reference, here's a look at what the location previously looked like, after The Art of Shaving closed.

Opening this summer at Disney Springs, Six Ravens will specialize in a creation called Coffyns, the original term for an old school hand pie. This fluffy yeast bread is filled with flavors created not only by the talented minds in Gideon’s kitchen but also by some of your favorite Orlando culinary superstars.

A beloved pastry in medieval Europe, the Coffyn remained popular through the English Tudor period (early 1600s).

You'll also be able to find potato-based sides, local draft beer, and some tasty dessert tarts at the new location.

The name Six Ravens is a nod to the Tower of London—and a legend of the resident ravens who still guard the tower to this day.

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