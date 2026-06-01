Ghirardelli Announces Extensive Refurbishment of Disney Springs Location, Temporary Venue to Open
Don't worry, you'll still be able to get all your delicious Ghirardelli favorites at a temporary location during the refurbishment.
Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment later this summer at Disney Springs, with a temporary location set to open in Town Center.
What's Happening:
- It's been 30 years since the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop first opened at what was then Downtown Disney – which means, it's time for a refurbishment!
- Disney Springs visitors won't have to go without Ghirardelli, however, as a temporary location will open in the Town Center area while construction is underway.
- The temporary location will continue to offer Ghirardelli’s handcrafted World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes, signature chocolate treats, and full menu.
- The updated shop will open in Spring 2027, underscoring Ghirardelli’s continued investment in Disney Springs.
- The remodeled store will feature increased indoor guest seating, more efficient guest checkout to reduce wait times, and a few surprises.
- A specific closing date for the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has not been announced at this time – other than the timeframe of late summer.
What They're Saying:
- Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company: “Disney Springs has been a cherished home for Ghirardelli for nearly 30 years, and we are proud of the magical chocolate memories we’ve helped create for guests from around the world. Our longstanding relationship with Disney is an important part of that story, and this next chapter allows us to thoughtfully evolve the space while honoring its legacy. We look forward to continuing to serve guests at our temporary location in Town Center during this transition and unveiling an updated space in 2027.
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