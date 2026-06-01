Off to the Races: Walt Disney World's Popular Cheeseburger Spring Rolls Now Featured at Resort Hotel Location
Do a lot of equine-based racing locations offer them in the real Saratoga Springs?
Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa is now offering a high-demand delectable dining option one of their quick-service locations.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World can now get their hands on the coveted Cheeseburger Spring Rolls.
- Before this arrival, the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls were only available at Magic Kingdom's Adventureland cart, alongside Pizza Spring Rolls that have also been duplicated in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Now, guests can find these items at the Backstretch Bar at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort, which is right next to the Grandstand Pool in the Grandstand section of the sprawling resort.
- Typically, the area is a lot less crowded than some of Walt Disney World's more popular pool bars, largely because the Backstretch Bar is not located near the resort's main feature pool.
- The Cheeseburger Spring rolls, complete with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, and hints of burger condiments wrapped inside a crispy deep-fried spring roll shell, are quite popular and a cult-favorite in their proven Adventureland location, so it will be interesting to see the demand here at Disney's Saratoga Springs.
- At this location, they join a menu that also features the Saratoga Turkey Wrap, hot dogs, pretzels, churros, and a Caesar Salad with chicken, among other smaller bites and treats.
- To visit Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help with all your Walt Disney World planning.
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