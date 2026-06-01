Add Character to Your Mug with New Refillable Mug Handle Accessories
These new handle accessories are a great way to personalize your refillable drink mugs!
Add a little extra character to your resort refillable mug with some adorable new handle accessories.
Introduced as part of Cool Kids' Summer, select Walt Disney World Resort hotels are now selling these handle accessories for resort refillable drink mugs. Retailing for $4.99 each, you can select your favorite character to add to the handle of your mug.
We spotted these for sale at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Character options available currently include Mike Wazowski, Sulley, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Joy.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests visiting Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa can now get their hands on the coveted Cheeseburger Spring Rolls.
- Disney Springs is getting Disney movie lovers excited for some upcoming summer releases with a trio of photo ops.
- The pop-up CrazyShake by Black Tap experience that debuted at Disney Springs earlier this year has now closed its doors.
- Now that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially open, a new set of pressed coin collectibles has arrived.
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