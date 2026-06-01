Add Character to Your Mug with New Refillable Mug Handle Accessories

These new handle accessories are a great way to personalize your refillable drink mugs!

Add a little extra character to your resort refillable mug with some adorable new handle accessories.

Introduced as part of Cool Kids' Summer, select Walt Disney World Resort hotels are now selling these handle accessories for resort refillable drink mugs. Retailing for $4.99 each, you can select your favorite character to add to the handle of your mug.

We spotted these for sale at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Character options available currently include Mike Wazowski, Sulley, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Joy.

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