Disneyland Updates Guest Rules for Frontierland Pin Trading Area

New guidelines limit displays and shift pin trading to a non-stationary experience across the resort.

For years, pin trading at Disneyland Resort has been as much about community as it is about collectibles, where dedicated fans gather, flip through binders, and hunt for that perfect trade. But a new update, now confirmed with on-the-ground details, is reshaping that experience.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has officially begun phasing out its long-standing Frontierland pin trading hub near Westward Ho Trading Co., replacing it with a new structure that limits how and where trading can take place.

According to a post shared by Jake Scott Newgate in the Disney Pin Trading – Disney King Pins – Buy/Sell/Trade Facebook group, small flyers were recently handed out to guests at the Frontierland trading tables outlining the upcoming changes and timeline.

Per those flyers, beginning May 22, 2026, the designated pin trading area near Westward Ho Trading Company will transition into a kids-only pin trading area as part of Disneyland’s “Kids Rule Summer” initiative. Ahead of that shift, even stricter changes are already taking effect.

Starting Tuesday, May 19, 2026, guests will no longer be allowed to set up stationary pin trading spaces in Frontierland or anywhere else around the resort. This marks the official end of the familiar setup where traders displayed large pin books and portfolios across benches and tables for others to browse.

Under the new rules, pin trading will still be permitted, but only in a much more limited format. Guests may trade using lanyards or other small handheld pin-trading accessories, with all larger displays and setups now prohibited at all times.

The updated guidelines also make it clear that benches, chairs, or any other structures may not be used to display pins, reinforcing that these areas are strictly for seating.

This shift effectively dismantles the long-standing Frontierland trading scene, which had evolved into a central hub for collectors. For years, it functioned almost like an open-air marketplace, where traders could casually browse each other’s collections and negotiate trades in one concentrated space.

For casual guests, the change may feel relatively minor, as lanyard trading remains unchanged. But for dedicated traders who built their park visits around these larger setups, the impact is significant. Without a centralized location or the ability to display full collections, interactions will likely become more spontaneous and less structured.

The introduction of a kids-only trading area also signals a shift in focus, carving out space specifically for younger guests while reducing the scale of broader trading activity in high-traffic areas.

At the same time, the update aligns with Disneyland’s operational priorities, improving guest flow, minimizing congestion, and ensuring seating areas remain accessible.

Frontierland, particularly near Westward Ho Trading Company, has long been a crowded hotspot, and these changes appear designed to better manage that space.

Pin trading isn’t disappearing, but it is definitely entering a new era. As these rules take effect, traders will need to adapt and find new ways to connect, trade, and keep the tradition alive without the centralized hub that once helped to define it.

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