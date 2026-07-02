Star Wars Souvenir: New Mandalore Biome Lands at Disneyland

"This is the way" to the checkout.

A new treasure inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived at Dok Ondar’s at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. 

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars fans have a new antiquity to explore as the new Mandalore Biome collectible lands at Galaxy’s Edge. 
  • Available at Disneyland’s Dok Ondar’s, the new collectible features a small diorama of the origin planet of the Mandalorian.

  • The souvenir allows fans to reorganize several different pieces inside the transparent dome.

  • That includes Kryze Castle, Bo-Katan’s Gauntlet Starfighter, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, Mandalore Bunker, a Mythosaur, and Trinitaur, and more!

  • Retailing for $29.99, the display piece is an incredibly priced collectible. 
  • Definitely check out this souvenir on your next trip to Batuu. 
  • For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino