Star Wars Souvenir: New Mandalore Biome Lands at Disneyland
"This is the way" to the checkout.
A new treasure inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived at Dok Ondar’s at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans have a new antiquity to explore as the new Mandalore Biome collectible lands at Galaxy’s Edge.
- Available at Disneyland’s Dok Ondar’s, the new collectible features a small diorama of the origin planet of the Mandalorian.
- The souvenir allows fans to reorganize several different pieces inside the transparent dome.
- That includes Kryze Castle, Bo-Katan’s Gauntlet Starfighter, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, Mandalore Bunker, a Mythosaur, and Trinitaur, and more!
- Retailing for $29.99, the display piece is an incredibly priced collectible.
- Definitely check out this souvenir on your next trip to Batuu.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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