"This is the way" to the checkout.

A new treasure inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived at Dok Ondar’s at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans have a new antiquity to explore as the new Mandalore Biome collectible lands at Galaxy’s Edge.

Available at Disneyland’s Dok Ondar’s, the new collectible features a small diorama of the origin planet of the Mandalorian.

The souvenir allows fans to reorganize several different pieces inside the transparent dome.

That includes Kryze Castle, Bo-Katan’s Gauntlet Starfighter, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, Mandalore Bunker, a Mythosaur, and Trinitaur, and more!

Retailing for $29.99, the display piece is an incredibly priced collectible.

Definitely check out this souvenir on your next trip to Batuu.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



