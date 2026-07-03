Photos: New Haunted Mansion Merchandise Materializes at Magic Kingdom

Ghost Host Loungefly backpacks, Hitchhiking Ghosts décor, Hatbox Ghost collectibles, and more have arrived at Walt Disney World.

There's no need to wait for a Doom Buggy to bring home a piece of the Haunted Mansion. A spooky new collection of Haunted Mansion merchandise has materialized at Magic Kingdom, giving fans of the iconic attraction plenty of eerie new souvenirs to add to their collections.

What’s Happening:

Available now, the latest lineup celebrates some of the mansion's most memorable characters and haunting details with Loungefly accessories, home décor, drinkware, and collectibles inspired by the beloved Disney Parks classic.

Leading the collection is a Ghost Host Loungefly Backpack, an ornate decorative mirror featuring the Hitchhiking Ghosts etched into the glass, Haunted Mansion travel drinkware, including a themed travel mug and a travel tumbler complete with a decorative candelabra straw topper, Hatbox Ghost picture frame, and other spooky collectibles and accessories. Let’s take a look at the new arrivals:

Ghost Host Loungefly Backpack - $90

Hitchhiking Ghosts Mirror - $59.99

Haunted Mansion Travel Mug - $49.99

Haunted Mansion Tumbler - $39.99

Hat Box Ghost Photo Frame - $49.99

Haunted Mansion Nano Scene Interior - $34.99

Haunted Mansion Nano Scene Exterior - $34.99

Haunted Mansion Clock - $84.99

The Haunted Mansion remains one of Disney's most beloved attractions, and new merchandise collections continue to prove that fans can't get enough of its ghostly residents, haunting humor, and timeless gothic charm. Whether you're adding to a growing Haunted Mansion collection or searching for the perfect souvenir from your latest Magic Kingdom visit, the newest arrivals offer plenty of frightfully fun options.

The new Haunted Mansion merchandise is available now at Magic Kingdom while supplies last.

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