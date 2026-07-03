Photos: Vans Opens First Ever Disney Location at Disney Springs
You'll find the new Vans store near World of Disney and UNIQLO.
Ghirardelli's temporary location isn't the only new thing open at Disney Springs – as Vans has officially opened their brand-new location within Town Center.
What's Happening:
- Popular shoe and apparel brand Vans has opened its first Disney location, within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- Specifically, the new location takes over for the former home of Volcom, which closed alongside all of the company's stores in July 2025.
- Inside, you'll find plenty of the typical Vans apparel and, of course, plenty styles of their iconic shoes.
- At this time, there are no discounts for Cast Members or Annual Passholders.
- Disney has previously partnered with Disney to create themed shoes and apparel, most notably for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
- Vans' connection to Disney goes even further, as the brand was actually founded in Anaheim, California in 1966 – the same city that houses Disneyland.
- Since then, the brand has become closely tied to skateboarding, BMX, and surfing communities, and has also become a lifestyle brand representing creative, and "Off The Wall" culture – hence their slogan, "Off The Wall."
More Walt Disney World News:
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has opened its temporary location, while its regular location begins an extensive refurbishment.
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World this Independence Day weekend can commemorate their semi-quincentennial visit with special 4th of July PhotoPass opportunities.
- The first trailer for Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World, starring Lacey Chabert, has been released.
- Disney apps are getting a major upgrade! Spanish translations are now rolling out in the Disneyland& My Disney Experience apps.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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