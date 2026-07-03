Photos: Vans Opens First Ever Disney Location at Disney Springs

You'll find the new Vans store near World of Disney and UNIQLO.
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Ghirardelli's temporary location isn't the only new thing open at Disney Springs – as Vans has officially opened their brand-new location within Town Center.

What's Happening:

  • Popular shoe and apparel brand Vans has opened its first Disney location, within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
  • Specifically, the new location takes over for the former home of Volcom, which closed alongside all of the company's stores in July 2025.
  • Inside, you'll find plenty of the typical Vans apparel and, of course, plenty styles of their iconic shoes.

  • At this time, there are no discounts for Cast Members or Annual Passholders.
  • Disney has previously partnered with Disney to create themed shoes and apparel, most notably for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
  • Vans' connection to Disney goes even further, as the brand was actually founded in Anaheim, California in 1966 – the same city that houses Disneyland.
  • Since then, the brand has become closely tied to skateboarding, BMX, and surfing communities, and has also become a lifestyle brand representing creative, and "Off The Wall" culture – hence their slogan, "Off The Wall."

More Walt Disney World News:

  • Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has opened its temporary location, while its regular location begins an extensive refurbishment.
  • Guests visiting Walt Disney World this Independence Day weekend can commemorate their semi-quincentennial visit with special 4th of July PhotoPass opportunities.
  • The first trailer for Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World, starring Lacey Chabert, has been released.
  • Disney apps are getting a major upgrade! Spanish translations are now rolling out in the Disneyland& My Disney Experience apps.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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