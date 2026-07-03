Photos: Ghirardelli Opens Temporary Disney Springs Location as Main Store Closes for Refurbishment
Don't worry, you're still able to get all your delicious Ghirardelli favorites during the refurbishment.
Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has opened its temporary location at Disney Springs, while its regular location begins an extensive refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- It's been 30 years since the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop first opened at what was then Downtown Disney – and recently, the popular dessert location announced that their location would undergo a lengthy refurbishment.
- Now, their long-serving Marketplace location has closed for its refurbishment, with construction walls surrounding the building.
- Disney Springs visitors won't have to go without Ghirardelli, however, as a temporary location has now opened in the Town Center, specifically in the former home of Sprinkles.
- The temporary location, which was previously home to CrazyShake by Black Tap, takes on a similar vibe, with some subtle and some not-so-subtle Ghirardelli decor within.
- Here, guests can still enjoy Ghirardelli’s handcrafted World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes, signature chocolate treats, and full menu.
- And, of course, you can buy all the chocolate your heart desires!
- The updated shop will open in Spring 2027, underscoring Ghirardelli’s continued investment in Disney Springs.
- The remodeled store will feature increased indoor guest seating, more efficient guest checkout to reduce wait times, and a few surprises.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World this Independence Day weekend can commemorate their semi-quincentennial visit with special 4th of July PhotoPass opportunities.
- The first trailer for Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World, starring Lacey Chabert, has been released.
- Disney apps are getting a major upgrade! Spanish translations are now rolling out in the Disneyland & My Disney Experience apps.
- EPCOT somehow just got even tastier, as La Poutinerie officially opened at the Canada Pavilion.
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