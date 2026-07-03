Photos: Ghirardelli Opens Temporary Disney Springs Location as Main Store Closes for Refurbishment

Don't worry, you're still able to get all your delicious Ghirardelli favorites during the refurbishment.

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has opened its temporary location at Disney Springs, while its regular location begins an extensive refurbishment.

What's Happening:

  • It's been 30 years since the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop first opened at what was then Downtown Disney – and recently, the popular dessert location announced that their location would undergo a lengthy refurbishment.
  • Now, their long-serving Marketplace location has closed for its refurbishment, with construction walls surrounding the building.

  • Disney Springs visitors won't have to go without Ghirardelli, however, as a temporary location has now opened in the Town Center, specifically in the former home of Sprinkles.

  • The temporary location, which was previously home to CrazyShake by Black Tap, takes on a similar vibe, with some subtle and some not-so-subtle Ghirardelli decor within.

  • Here, guests can still enjoy Ghirardelli’s handcrafted World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes, signature chocolate treats, and full menu.

  • And, of course, you can buy all the chocolate your heart desires!

  • The updated shop will open in Spring 2027, underscoring Ghirardelli’s continued investment in Disney Springs.
  • The remodeled store will feature increased indoor guest seating, more efficient guest checkout to reduce wait times, and a few surprises.

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