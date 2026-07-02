America 250th: Walt Disney World Shows Off Special 4th of July PhotoPass Offerings

The PhotoPass offerings will only be available from July 3rd through 5th.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World this Independence Day weekend can commemorate their semi-quincentennial visit with special 4th of July PhotoPass opportunities.

Happy 250th America:

While every 4th of July is the perfect time to take some patriot portraits with Disney PhotoPass, guests visiting Walt Disney World can enjoy some special photo opportunities for the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Announced on Instagram, fans visiting the resort will be able to find tons of ways to commemorate their Independence Day memories across the parks, Disney Springs, and Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The photo opportunities will be available from tomorrow, July 3rd, through July 5th, so let’s take a look at where you can make your magic memories.

Goofy

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Tree of Life in Discovery Island; Marketplace in Africa; bridge in front of Expedition Everest; Discovery River Lagoon in Asia with Expedition Everest in the background)

EPCOT (Creations Shop popcorn cart)

Magic Kingdom Park (Main Street, U.S.A.)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Sunset Boulevard)

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Happy 250th Mickey Mouse Prop

EPCOT (main entrance; path behind Spaceship Earth to CommuniCore Hall)

Magic Kingdom Park (bridge from Cinderella Castle to Liberty Square; entrance in front of the train station)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Boulevard fountain)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (entrance before the ticket windows)

Disney Springs

Select Walt Disney World Resort hotels

Pluto

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (bridge from entrance to Discovery Island; near Creature Comforts by “Tree of Life Garden” sign; exit of Kilimanjaro Safaris; Marketplace in Africa; bridge in front of Expedition Everest)

EPCOT (American Adventure pavilion)

Magic Kingdom Park (bridges from Cinderella Castle to Adventureland; Liberty Square; Tomorrowland)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Boulevard)

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Mickey Mouse

Magic Kingdom Park (bridges from Cinderella Castle to Fantasyland; Liberty Square)

EPCOT (main entrance; Dreamers Point)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Boulevard; Sunset Boulevard near Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desk; Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage; near Hollywood Tower Hotel)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (across from Feathered Friends in Flight!; Africa Marketplace; by Festival of the Lion King)

Disney Springs

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Four Seasons Orlando Resort

250th Fireworks (Nighttime Only)

EPCOT (main park entrance)

Magic Kingdom Park (Main Street, U.S.A. closest to Cinderella Castle; Cinderella Castle hub)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Boulevard; Sunset Boulevard near Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desk; Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage; Hollywood Tower Hotel)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Sam Eagle

EPCOT (American Adventure pavilion)

Magic Kingdom Park (Liberty Square by the Liberty Bell)

Balloons

EPCOT (most locations except World Showcase)

Magic Kingdom Park (entrance in front of the train station; most locations facing Cinderella Castle)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios (most locations)

Disney Springs (most locations)

Select Walt Disney World Resort hotels (most locations)

Minnie Mouse

Magic Kingdom Park (bridges from Cinderella Castle to Fantasyland; Liberty Square)

EPCOT (main entrance; Dreamers Point)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Boulevard; Sunset Boulevard near Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desk; Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage; near Hollywood Tower Hotel)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (across from Feathered Friends in Flight!; Africa Marketplace; by Festival of the Lion King)

Disney Springs (select outdoor locations)

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Four Seasons Orlando Resort

Happy 250th Ice Cream Prop

EPCOT (American Adventure pavilion; Disney Vacation Club kiosk between World Celebration and World Showcase)

Magic Kingdom Park (Cinderella Castle hub area, right-hand side)

Disney's Hollywood Studios (near Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desk on Sunset Boulevard)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (across from Feathered Friends in Flight!; Discovery River near Tree of Life between Africa and Asia; Asia next to Discovery River Lagoon with Expedition Everest in the background)

Disney Springs (select locations)

Select Walt Disney World Resorts (select locations)

Confetti

All Theme Parks (Ask photographer)

Select Walt Disney World Resorts (Ask photographer)

Disney Springs (Ask photographer)

Tiny World Fireworks

EPCOT (Main Entrance, close to fountain)

For those looking to enjoy a fun trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Soarin’ Across America:

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

Flights are now taking off every few minutes at EPCOT!

Read More Walt Disney World: