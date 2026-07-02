Disney Celebrates Military Families with Blue Star Families Through Special Events, Surprise Theme Park Visits, and Storytelling

Disney honored military families across the country with exclusive movie screenings, Disney Parks surprises, literacy events, and a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families as part of Disney Celebrates America.

For generations, Disney has honored the service and sacrifice of America's military community through unforgettable experiences and acts of appreciation. This summer, that tradition continued in a big way as The Walt Disney Company partnered with Blue Star Families to host a series of special events across the country, celebrating military families with Disney magic, exclusive movie screenings, surprise theme park visits, and the gift of storytelling.

What’s Happening:

The nationwide initiative is part of Disney Celebrates America, the company's ongoing commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary. Throughout June, Disney hosted several memorable events designed to recognize military families while reinforcing a partnership with Blue Star Families that has now spanned more than 15 years.

As part of the celebration, Disney also announced a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families, helping further the nonprofit's mission of supporting military families through community programs, education, and resources.

One of the month's biggest celebrations took place on June 30 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, where nearly 500 military children and family members were invited to a special advance screening of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Disney VoluntEARS transformed the event into a memorable Disney experience, welcoming guests with appearances by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Mickey Mouse. Families also enjoyed themed activities and received a variety of keepsakes, including Disney books, Toy Story 5 giveaways, Mickey Mouse plush toys, and collectible bag charms.

Before the film began, attendees were surprised with a special recorded message from Joan Cusack (Jessie), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), and Greta Lee, who joins the franchise as newcomer Lilypad.

Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro appeared during the event to announce that every attending military family would receive complimentary tickets to Disneyland Resort as a token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

"For decades, Disney has honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. military members, veterans, and their families," said Josh D'Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. "We're proud to continue that legacy alongside Blue Star Families by creating moments for military families to come together, make lasting memories, and feel the appreciation they so deeply deserve."

Earlier in the month, Disney and Blue Star Families hosted another heartwarming event at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The Blue Star Books celebration focused on literacy and featured a special appearance by Second Lady Usha Vance, who officially launched her 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, encouraging children across the country to read in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

More than 200 military children and their families attended the event, where Disney VoluntEARS helped children select 10 Disney books to build their own personal libraries, along with two additional books to share with friends. Every child also received a Mickey Mouse plush, while families were presented with Blue Star Welcome Kits assembled by Walt Disney World VoluntEARS to provide comfort during military relocations.

Adding even more excitement to the day, families were surprised with complimentary tickets to Walt Disney World Resort, while Mickey Mouse greeted guests in his new patriotic costume.

Blue Star Families CEO and co-founder Kathy Roth-Douquet praised Disney's continued commitment to military families.

"Throughout our long-standing relationship, Disney continues to deliver the joy of reading, helping military children navigate the unique challenges of service life."

Over the course of their partnership, Disney has now donated more than 370,000 books to military-connected children through the Blue Star Books initiative.

The celebrations began even earlier on May 30, when Disney Entertainment VoluntEARS welcomed more than 150 military family members to Lucasfilm in San Francisco.

Families enjoyed a private screening of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, toured the legendary Lucasfilm campus, visited the iconic Yoda Fountain, and were surprised by appearances from The Mandalorian and Grogu themselves.

Guests also received exclusive Star Wars-themed gifts during the event, creating another unforgettable experience for military families.

According to Sheila Stevens, Vice President of Chapter Impact & Outposts for Blue Star Families, experiences like these help families build meaningful connections during the unique challenges of military life.

Disney's relationship with America's military stretches back more than a century, beginning with founders Walt and Roy O. Disney, both of whom served during World War I.

Today, that legacy continues through company-wide initiatives like Disney Celebrates America, which highlights stories, programming, and experiences honoring service members, veterans, and their families across Disney's many brands.

The celebration continues throughout the Independence Day holiday with a sweeping 24-hour multimedia broadcast across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, and other Disney platforms. The special programming showcases America's history, culture, and communities while featuring musical performances, live reporting from all 50 states, and celebrations from coast to coast.

Guests can also stream Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness on Disney+ and Hulu. Hosted by Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World Resort and Will Reeve from Disneyland Resort, the special explores iconic American stories through the lens of Disney Parks, highlighting innovation, imagination, and the enduring spirit of the nation.

Whether through books, unforgettable vacations, exclusive screenings, or meaningful moments of connection, Disney's ongoing partnership with Blue Star Families continues to demonstrate the company's longstanding commitment to honoring the military families who serve alongside America's heroes.

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