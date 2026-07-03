Photos: New Disney Signature Collectibles Figures Arrive at Walt Disney World

The latest Disney Signature Collectibles include light-up displays, a musical Winnie the Pooh figure, and new keepsakes inspired by iconic Walt Disney World landmarks.

Collectors visiting Walt Disney World have even more magical souvenirs to discover. A brand-new assortment of Disney Signature Collectibles has arrived at the resort, featuring beautifully detailed display pieces inspired by classic Disney movies and iconic park symbols.

From Cinderella Castle to the beloved Partners statue, the latest collection celebrates the timeless magic of Walt Disney World with light-up effects, music, and intricate craftsmanship, making each piece a standout addition to any Disney fan's collection.

Leading the new lineup is a stunning light-up Disney Parks snow globe featuring Cinderella Castle at its center, retailing for $99. The base showcases the classic Walt Disney World logo, making it a fitting keepsake that captures the heart of The Most Magical Place on Earth. When illuminated, the castle glows from within, creating an eye-catching display worthy of any Disney collection.

Also joining the collection is a Cinderella Castle display figure complete with a dramatic light-up fireworks backdrop, retailing for $169. Designed to recreate the unforgettable nighttime spectaculars that light up the skies over Magic Kingdom, the collectible captures the excitement and beauty of an evening at the park.

Fans of the Hundred Acre Wood will also find a charming addition to the lineup with a Winnie the Pooh and Friends musical figure, retailing for $169. Featuring Pooh alongside his beloved pals, the collectible plays music while showcasing the heartwarming characters that have delighted generations of Disney fans.

Rounding out the collection is a detailed figure of the iconic Partners statue, depicting Walt Disney holding Mickey Mouse's hand, which retails for $99. The statue has long served as one of the most recognizable landmarks at Disney Parks, making this collectible a meaningful tribute to Walt's vision and the enduring partnership that started it all.

The Disney Signature Collectibles line is known for transforming iconic Disney moments and landmarks into premium display pieces, and these latest additions continue that tradition. Whether you're looking to commemorate a recent Walt Disney World vacation or searching for the perfect gift for a Disney collector, the new figures offer a variety of ways to bring a little park magic home.

The new Disney Signature Collectibles are available now at select merchandise locations throughout Walt Disney World while supplies last.

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