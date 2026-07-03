Festival of the Lion King’s Veryl E. Jones, AKA VJ, Ends Over 28 Year Run with the Hit Show

Festival of the Lion King is an opening day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

After a nearly 30 year long run with the show, Veryl E. Jones has finished his “Circle of Life” at Festival of the Lion King.

What’s Happening:

Back in April of 1998, Walt Disney World opened their fourth theme park, Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Debuting with the park was a show inspired by The Lion King, bringing guests into an interactive Broadway-style show filled with singers, dancers, and acrobats.

Originally opening in Camp Minnie Mickey, Festival of the Lion King moved to the parks Africa section as the park prepared to welcome guests to Pandora: The World of Avatar.

Well, over 28 years later, one performer had been bringing the animated hit to life since its opening day.

Veryl E. Jones (VJ) was cast as one of the production's lead hosts and singers, and even developed his own fan base from regulars to the show!

Yesterday, July 2nd, VJ celebrated his final performance with the show, and fans are celebrating his run.

Thanks to ThatDisneyBoi on X, we have some clips celebrating VJ’s finally trip through the “Circle of Life” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What a send off.



Congratulations VJ on such an incredible, over 28 year run with this show!



We LOVE you. What a well deserved standing ovation 😭🫶🏻



Once a FOLKER, always a FOLKER 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mKc0yE8RCW — Ethan 💫 (@ThatDisneyBoi) July 2, 2026

Thanks for nearly three decades of magic to VJ and we hope he has an equally magical retirement!

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