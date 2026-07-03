Disney Unscripted Takes Fans Backstage of the Creation of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

On Disney Parks’ latest edition of Disney Unscripted, take a peek backstage at how Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets came to life.

What’s Happening:

Back in May, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopened with a new headliner: Electric Mayhem.

Taking the classic Walt Disney World attraction and adding the chaos of The Muppets, Walt Disney Imagineering transformed the attraction in just a handful of months, and now a new Disney Unscripted is ready to take you behind-the-scenes of the project.

In the new episode, see Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Live Entertainment, musicians, celebrity guests, and cast members collaborate on the project.

Watch the creation of all-new music, onboard audio, and updated attraction elements, including the iconic guitar, queue, and pre-show.

Get an inside look at attraction testing, final show adjustments, and the work leading up to opening day.

Plus, experience the grand opening celebration with The Electric Mayhem, special guests, and the attraction's first riders.

Check out the fun look at the brand-new era of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

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