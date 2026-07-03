Disney Unscripted Takes Fans Backstage of the Creation of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
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On Disney Parks’ latest edition of Disney Unscripted, take a peek backstage at how Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets came to life.
What’s Happening:
- Back in May, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopened with a new headliner: Electric Mayhem.
- Taking the classic Walt Disney World attraction and adding the chaos of The Muppets, Walt Disney Imagineering transformed the attraction in just a handful of months, and now a new Disney Unscripted is ready to take you behind-the-scenes of the project.
- In the new episode, see Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Live Entertainment, musicians, celebrity guests, and cast members collaborate on the project.
- Watch the creation of all-new music, onboard audio, and updated attraction elements, including the iconic guitar, queue, and pre-show.
- Get an inside look at attraction testing, final show adjustments, and the work leading up to opening day.
- Plus, experience the grand opening celebration with The Electric Mayhem, special guests, and the attraction's first riders.
- Check out the fun look at the brand-new era of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster!
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Most Magical vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Photos: Ghirardelli Opens Temporary Disney Springs Location as Main Store Closes for Refurbishment
- Old Favorites, New Magic: What Walt Disney World Attractions and Areas Should Get Refreshed Next?
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