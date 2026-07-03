Old Favorites, New Magic: What Walt Disney World Attractions and Areas Should Get Refreshed Next?

One of the things that I have discussed recently is how much Walt Disney World has improved at reinvesting in existing experiences. The recent work at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and even the thoughtful revival of Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios demonstrate that Disney is willing to spend real money on attractions and spaces. These aren't flashy new lands or billion-dollar expansions. Instead, they are examples of Disney looking at what already exists and asking how it can be made better.

That got me thinking: if Disney continues down this path, what should be next?

The first place I thought of is Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.TRON Lightcycle Run has certainly injected new energy into the land and has become a popular addition. However, when you look around beyond TRON, you can see opportunities everywhere. Space Mountain remains one of the most iconic attractions at Walt Disney World, but it is also beginning to show its age. It is now the only version of Space Mountain anywhere in the world that lacks onboard audio. While the attraction still delivers thrills, it doesn't provide the same immersive experience as its counterparts. A thoughtful modernization could go a long way toward preserving its legacy while making it feel fresh for a new generation of guests.

Then there is Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. The attraction has never quite achieved the popularity Disney likely hoped for when it opened. While the interactive comedy format was innovative at the time, it now feels increasingly disconnected from the broader Disney Parks experience. With Monstropolis on the horizon at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests looking for a Monsters, Inc. experience will soon have a far more ambitious and immersive option. That raises questions about the long-term future of Laugh Floor and whether that valuable real estate could be used more effectively.

And perhaps the most obvious example is the former home of Stitch's Great Escape. For years, that space has essentially sat dormant despite occupying a prime location along Tomorrowland's main thoroughfare.In a park where capacity and guest flow are constant concerns, it feels like an opportunity waiting to be seized.

Moving over to Disney's Animal Kingdom, the former Rivers of Light seating area remains one of the largest underutilized spaces in any Walt Disney World theme park. Rivers of Light never fully connected with audiences, and its later IP-enhanced version wasn't able to change that trajectory. KiteTails proved to be a short-lived experiment as well. Today, the large grandstands remain as a visible reminder of multiple attempts that failed to find lasting success.

As for Disney's Hollywood Studios, I actually think the park is in relatively good shape. Between Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the newly reimagined Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, the upcoming Monstropolis expansion, and the return of The Magic of Disney Animation, there is already a tremendous amount of investment happening. So let’s move on to EPCOT

For all the progress EPCOT has made during its transformation, there are still several unfinished chapters. The most obvious is the former Wonders of Life pavilion, which remains largely dormant following the cancellation of the Play! Pavilion. There is also Spaceship Earth, the park's most iconic attraction, which could certainly benefit from a significant refresh after years of postponed plans.

But if I could only pick one area, it would be the Imagination Pavilion.

There may not be another pavilion at Walt Disney World that better represents unrealized potential. Journey Into Imagination with Figment continues to be popular largely because of guest affection for Figment himself rather than the attraction experience. The current version of the ride has never achieved the beloved status of the original attraction, and operational issues ranging from projection problems to show scene effects only make those shortcomings more noticeable. Meanwhile, ImageWorks remains a shadow of what it once was. While the addition of character experiences has helped activate the space, much of the pavilion still feels underutilized.

The theater currently showing Pixar shorts is another example. There is nothing wrong with the shorts themselves, but the experience often feels more like a placeholder than a destination. When guests enter the Imagination Pavilion, they should feel like they are stepping into one of EPCOT's most creative and inspiring environments. Instead, too much of the pavilion feels like it is simply filling space.

Ultimately, though, the reason I can even have this conversation is because Disney has recently demonstrated a renewed commitment to reinvesting in existing experiences. Not every project needs to be a new land. Not every announcement needs to involve intellectual property. Sometimes the most impactful improvements come from looking at an attraction, a pavilion, or an underutilized corner of a park and asking how it can better serve guests.

I don't know what Walt Disney World's next reinvestment project will be beyond Carousel of Progress. Maybe it will be Tomorrowland. Maybe it will be Imagination. Maybe it will be something none of us are talking about yet.

What I do know is that recent successes have given me confidence that these opportunities are being recognized. And if Disney continues approaching these projects with the same care, attention to detail, and respect for what makes these places special, that's a trend I will happily continue to support.

An audio version of this essay is also available on the latest episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast