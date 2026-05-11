Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle to Retire This July After 36 Years with the Company

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has announced his retirement from the company this July after 36 years.

What's Happening:

Via his Linkedin, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has revealed that he will be retiring from the company at the end of July after 36 years.

Vahle started his career as an engineer at the Magic Kingdom, going to lead the entire Walt Disney World Resort into a period of remarkable growth.

He became the resort's President in 2020, overseeing the opening of a number of new and reimagined attractions, hotels, food and beverage locations.

Prior to his current role, Vahle has also led Disney Signature Experiences and Facilities and Operations Services for Disney theme parks worldwide. Since beginning his Disney career in 1990, Vahle has held various leadership roles instrumental to developing Disney destinations worldwide, including Disney California Adventure, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

In addition to his duties at Walt Disney World, Vahle oversees Worldwide Safety, Health, Engineering and Sourcing for Disney Experiences.