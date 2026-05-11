Photos: The Studio Theater Officially Arrives in Latest Update to The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The theater housing The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure is now officially the Studio Theater.

Every time we stop by Disney's Hollywood Studios, we seem to be noticing new changes to the upcoming The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard – which is set to open to guests in a little over two weeks.

What's Happening:

The main change we spotted this time around was the addition of the Studio Theater signage to the home of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure. The signage sits below the recently completed vintage Walt Disney Studios billboard.

Elsewhere, similar silver panelling has also been added underneath the "Animation" sign at the entrance to The Magic of Disney Animation.

All of the posters throughout the area have been removed. Will we continue to see advertisements for upcoming projects or perhaps something more tied into the area? Only time will tell.

The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard will debut on Tuesday, May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios with the opening of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.

That will be followed later this summer by the much-anticipated return of The Magic of Disney Animation.

Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" – a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from acclaimed Disney animators.

The new area already features a new Sorcerer Hat, inspired by the one that sits atop the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank.

Hand prints from some beloved animated Disney characters will be found in the courtyard near the entrance of The Magic of Disney Animation.

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