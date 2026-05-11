Johnston & Murphy Shutters Their Disney Springs Location After Nearly 10 Years
The location was in the covered area of Town Center.
Another in a series of closures has occurred at Disney Springs, with a Town Center location closing their doors after nearly a decade.
What's Happening:
- Johnston & Murphy, known for making high-quality men's and women's shoes and accessories, recently shuttered their location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.
- No reason has been provided for the closure at Disney Springs, but according to their official website, locations are still open nearby at the Vineland Orlando Premium Outlets, a bit further at International Drive Premium Outlets, and at the Orlando International Airport.
- An email was sent out to fans of the brand saying that the Disney Springs location had closed, also reminding them that they can shop online at their official website.
- According to The Sun, the staff have been telling guests that they are packing up and moving to a new location at the Mall at Millennia, further north on I-4 from Disney Springs just past the exits for Universal and the aforementioned International Drive Premium Outlets.
- No replacement has been announced for the Disney Springs location, which was in the covered breezeway of Town Center.
A Recurring Theme:
- Last month, a nearby retail location, Shore, revealed that they would be closing their doors. This store, along with Johnson & Murphy, have been present since the Town Center area opened back in 2016.
- Other locations that have been staples of the area since it opened - Sprinkles Cupcakes and Francesca's - have also closed their doors in recent weeks and months, with the former being replaced by a temporary CrazyShake by Black Tap Milkshake location. Francesca's closed all their locations nationwide, which happened to include a location at Disney Springs.
- It's not all doom and gloom at Disney Springs however, as the destination also gets ready to welcome LEVEL99, an interactive gaming experience located in the former home of the NBA Experience. The shopping, dining, and entertainment district of Walt Disney World is also getting ready to welcome a Vans location.
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