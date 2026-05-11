Big Al's Merchandise Stand Closes at the Magic Kingdom in Preparation for Piston Peak Construction Expansion
Two other nearby stands in Frontierland will also be closing in the coming weeks.
As Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at the Magic Kingdom, changes are beginning to happen elsewhere in Frontierland as construction ramps up on Piston Peak.
What's Happening:
- As of today, May 11, the Big Al's merchandise stand located across from the Country Bear Musical Jamboree has permanently closed.
- In the coming weeks, the surrounding Westward Ho food stand and Frontierland churro cart will also close as construction walls for Piston Peak, the new Cars-themed expansion, are set to expand.
- Big Al's has had a long history at the park, originally serving as a ticket booth before becoming a merchandise location in the 1980s.
- The location's webpage at DisneyWorld.com has been removed and it, along with the other soon-to-be-removed stands, have been removed from the map on the My Disney Experience app.
- For more about what’s to come to the future Piston Peak at the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out our breakdown of the area's concept art map.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Johnston & Murphy, known for making high-quality men's and women's shoes and accessories, recently shuttered their location at Disney Springs.
- The Let the Magic Begin welcome show at the Magic Kingdom is set to remain audio-only moving forward, with no character appearances.
- MagicMobile on the My Disney Experience app has added two new pass designs for Annual Passholders as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days.
- Level99, the interactive social gaming venue under construction at Disney Springs, is officially set to open this summer.
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