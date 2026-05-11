Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Signage Installed on Archway and Giant Guitar

These changes arrive with just over a week to go until previews for the attraction begin!

Next week, previews begin for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios – and the attraction's exterior appears to be pretty much ready to welcome guests.

What's Happening:

We'll begin at the entrance to the attraction's courtyard, where the "Starring The Muppets" signage has been installed in the same style as the former Aerosmith signage.

Here's a look at what it looked like before with Aerosmith's name.

Moving into the main courtyard, the recently repainted giant guitar has seen the attraction's updated logo added to it.

The logo features a slightly different font than before, perhaps a little more playful to go along with The Muppets.

Over in the queue, we can just about make out some new posters featuring The Electric Mayhem – adding some decoration to this previously quite barren outdoor queue.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.

The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as: "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!

Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.

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