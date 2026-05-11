Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Signage Installed on Archway and Giant Guitar

These changes arrive with just over a week to go until previews for the attraction begin!

Next week, previews begin for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios – and the attraction's exterior appears to be pretty much ready to welcome guests.

What's Happening:

  • We'll begin at the entrance to the attraction's courtyard, where the "Starring The Muppets" signage has been installed in the same style as the former Aerosmith signage.

  • Here's a look at what it looked like before with Aerosmith's name.

  • Moving into the main courtyard, the recently repainted giant guitar has seen the attraction's updated logo added to it.

The logo features a slightly different font than before, perhaps a little more playful to go along with The Muppets.

  • Over in the queue, we can just about make out some new posters featuring The Electric Mayhem – adding some decoration to this previously quite barren outdoor queue.

  • Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.
  • The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
    • "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
    • "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
    • "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
    • "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
    • "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
  • The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
  • Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.

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