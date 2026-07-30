Disney Cruise Line Earns Top Honors in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

Nothing beats the Disney magic found aboard Disney Cruise Line.
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Disney Cruise Line has been recognized as the Best Large-Ship Cruise Line in Travel + Leisure's latest World's Best Awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Travel + Leisure readers have once again named Disney Cruise Line the Best Large-Ship Cruise Line in the publication's annual World's Best Awards.
  • The honor was determined by feedback from nearly 180,000 travelers, who evaluated cruise lines based on accommodations, dining, service, destinations, excursions, and overall value.
  • Readers praised Disney Cruise Line for its signature guest service, highlighting the cast members and crew who create memorable vacation experiences for guests of all ages.
  • The cruise line was also recognized for its innovative rotational dining concept, which allows guests to experience multiple themed restaurants while their serving team rotates with them throughout the voyage.
  • World-class entertainment, including Broadway-style stage productions, character experiences, themed activities, and family-friendly programming, was another standout feature cited by travelers.
  • The recognition also reflects Disney Cruise Line's reputation for delivering an unmatched family vacation experience, with offerings tailored to children, teens, and adults alike.
  • The award comes as Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its fleet, reinforcing the brand's popularity as it welcomes more guests aboard its growing lineup of ships.
  • For those looking to set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

What’s Sailing Soon:

  • Disney Cruise Line is also preparing to debut a new ship, the Disney Believe. 
  • This October, the new Wish-class ship is expected to have some major new details revealed, which will include a performance by upcoming Disney Legend Susan Egan.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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