Kraft Heinz Products Coming to Disney Parks and Beyond Under New Partnership
Say "Jello" to some new menu items and offerings featuring iconic brands.
Disney is teaming up with Kraft Heinz for a wide-ranging, multi-year partnership.
What's Happening:
- Today, The Walt Disney Company and the Kraft Heinz Company announced a strategic alliance.
- This partnership not only encompasses foodservice but also includes media, events, and much more.
- As a result, Kraft Heinz brands such as HEINZ, Philadelphia, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and others will be coming to the Disney Parks.
- This includes new menu items and offerings at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Cruise Line (at least on sailings out of North America).
- Additionally, new HEINZ condiment stations and custom-designed equipment will appear throughout the parks.
- Fans may have also noticed that Sauce Vault among the show floor features at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The Disney-Kraft Heinz alliance officially launches this summer with activations and experiences in the domestic Disney parks, resorts, and cruises — with more coming throughout the year.
What They're Saying:
- Nicolas Amaya, President of North America at Kraft Heinz Company: "Kraft Heinz and Disney are two companies that are woven into the fabric of family life. For generations, families have grown up with our brands side by side—watching Disney favorites with a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese or reaching for HEINZ at the table. This alliance is about showing up together in the moments that matter most—whether at the parks or at home—to deliver elevated experiences and storytelling that turn everyday meals into memories that last a lifetime."
- Becca Vodnoy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances at The Walt Disney Company: "Disney Corporate Alliances is focused on working with iconic brands with shared values to create meaningful experiences that bring families closer to the stories and places they love. The collaboration with Kraft Heinz is the perfect demonstration of another brand that understands how families connect through everyday moments, and together we will build creative experiences for our consumers across our destinations, platforms, and fan touchpoints.”
My Thoughts:
- There's no question that Kraft Heinz has some heavy hitters in its portfolio.
- In particular, I'm sure several young guests would be thrilled to see Kraft Mac & Cheese on the kids menu.
- Meanwhile, this Heinz partnership should also be loudly on display at Whispering Canyon Cafe, if you know what I mean.
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