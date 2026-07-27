Disney Cruise Line Continues Youth Sports Investment With New Playground In the Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line allows its guests to visit dozens of locations all over the world that people might not otherwise see. It has also been giving back to those communities through charitable endeavors like The Play Project.

What's Happening:

In 2024 Disney Cruise Line introduced The Play Project. The initiative invests to transform and improve play spaces across the Bahamas.

Today Disney Cruise Line announced the opening of The Play Project's latest endeavor, a transformed courtyard at Woodcock Primary School.

The Play Project is a joint endeavor of Disney Cruise Line, The Buddy Hield Foundation, founded by NBA star Buddy Hield, and ESPN’s Take Back Sports.

The Play Project has developed nine school locations in the cities of Eleuthera and Nassau. A future endeavor in the city of Abaco is also planned.

Disney Cruise Line recently ranked 7th on Forbes list of Best Brands for Social Impact, the highest ranking for a cruise line on the list.

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