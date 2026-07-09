Disney Cruise Line to Expand Presence at Popular Eastern Caribbean Port of Call

The island of St. Maarten will soon appear on more itineraries

As the Disney Destiny made her first visit to the island of St. Maarten, we learned that Disney Cruise Line will soon be expanding their presence at this particular port of call.

What's Happening:

The Disney Destiny made her first call ever to St. Maarten on July 1, and in doing so, ushered in a significant expansion of Disney Cruise Line's presence on the island.

The ship's visit marked the first of three scheduled Disney Cruise Line visits in 2026, with approximately 14 calls at the port expected in 2027 and further growth anticipated in 2028, according to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

Speaking during the inaugural visit onboard the ship, Minister Heyliger-Marten described the occasion as an important milestone in the growing partnership between Disney Cruise Line and St. Maarten.

She also noted that Disney Cruise Line's ongoing fleet expansion presents a strategic opportunity for St. Maarten to strengthen its position within the company's Caribbean itineraries.

The anticipated increase in Disney Cruise Line visits represents more than additional ship calls. It reflects growing confidence in St. Maarten's tourism product and its ability to deliver memorable visitor experiences while creating tangible economic opportunities for the destination.

Each Disney call brings thousands of visitors to the island, generating business for taxi operators, tour companies, restaurants, retailers, attractions and other tourism-related enterprises. The increased calls will also enhance St. Maarten's visibility among families and repeat cruise travelers, strengthening the island's reputation as a premier Caribbean destination and supporting jobs and economic activity throughout the tourism sector.

The Ministry of TEATT will continue working closely with Port St. Maarten, Disney Cruise Line and other stakeholders to strengthen the destination's position in the cruise industry, enhance the visitor experience and maximize the long-term economic benefits of cruise tourism for St. Maarten.​

What They're Saying:

Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication: "This year, Disney Cruise Line is scheduled to make two calls to St. Maarten. In 2027, that number is expected to grow to approximately 14 calls, and by 2028, we intend to work closely with Port St. Maarten to further expand Disney's presence on our shores... With Disney Cruise Line currently developing five additional ships, we see tremendous opportunities for continued growth. As their fleet expands, we are committed to positioning St. Maarten as a premier cruise destination, increasing the number of Disney calls to our island. Port St. Maarten continues to play a critical role in expanding our cruise product and attracting world-class cruise partners such as Disney Cruise Line. This growth is the result of sustained collaboration and a shared commitment to positioning St. Maarten as a premier Caribbean destination. As we welcome more cruise visitors to our shores, we must continue investing in the overall destination experience. That means working together to improve traffic flow, strengthen transportation and visitor services, and ensure our infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Sustainable growth is about creating an experience that benefits our visitors while enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Our vision is clear: to build an even stronger partnership with one of the world's most recognized cruise brands while ensuring that St. Maarten remains a top destination of choice for Disney Cruise Line for many years to come. By growing responsibly and collaboratively, we can maximize the benefits of cruise tourism for our people, our businesses and our economy."

A Port of Call:

St. Maarten (officially Sint Maarten on the Dutch side and Saint-Martin on the French side) is one of Disney Cruise Line's most popular Eastern Caribbean ports of call, despite not stopping there as frequently as other destinations that the cruise line visits.

The island is unique because it is peacefully divided between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and France, giving visitors the opportunity to experience two distinct cultures in a single day. Disney ships typically dock in the capital of Philipsburg on the Dutch side. When ported there, Disney Cruise Line offers more than 30 excursion options through their Port Adventures offerings, ranging from relaxing beach days to active adventures.

The Disney Destiny is one of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, having debuted only last fall. This visit marked the first time the new ship, with its Heroes and Villains theme, have stopped at the island destination.

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