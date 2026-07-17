From Lawyer to Disney Wish Captain: Maria Gotor Shares Her Story
The new Disney Wish captain opens up about her career path, favorite moments onboard, and the joy of sailing with Disney Cruise Line.
A new captain has taken the helm of the Disney Wish, Captain Maria – and Disney has shared her story.
What's Happening:
- Captain Maria Gotor, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship captain, took an unconventional path to the bridge, leaving a six-year career as a lawyer in Spain after a chance meeting with a ferry captain inspired her to pursue maritime navigation.
- After earning a master’s degree in nautical engineering and maritime navigation, she piloted the same ferry that sparked her career change before joining the cruise industry in 2009, eventually rising to staff captain.
- After years sailing around the world, Captain Maria joined Disney Cruise Line in 2024, drawn by its reputation and culture. From the moment she stepped onboard, she felt the Disney difference, calling this chapter of her life the "happiest she has ever been."
- Maria says Disney Cruise Line stood out because of the genuine joy shared by guests and crew, recalling her first "Let's Set Sail" celebration aboard the Disney Wish as the moment she knew the company was special.
- As captain of the Disney Wish, Maria enjoys the technical challenge of safely navigating and docking a 144,000-ton cruise ship, while also valuing the opportunity to connect with guests and crew throughout each voyage.
- Maria says one of her proudest moments came when the Disney Wish crew cheered her on during her first ship-wide announcement as captain, making the milestone both professionally and personally meaningful.
- You can learn more about Captain Maria's voyage in this Q&A Disney shared.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Disney Cruise Line is among the many facets of the Walt Disney Company to have activations on the show floor at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Find out how the Fully Autonomous Mobilator moves and works in the Remember show aboard the Disney Adventure.
- Disney Cruise Line has been recognized on two Forbes 2026 Best Brands lists, ranking as the highest-rated cruise line for both Social Impact and Value.
- As the Disney Destiny made her first visit to the island of St. Maarten, we learned that Disney Cruise Line will soon be expanding their presence at this particular port of call.
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