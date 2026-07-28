Disney Cruise Line Promises Big Reveal for New Disney Believe Later This Year

The big reveal takes place well after D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - so what will happen there with the cruise line?!

We're soon getting the details of what the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will feature, and those on a select voyage when it happens will also get an extra special way to celebrate.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall, back in March, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro announced the ninth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet would be the Disney Believe.

Now, we're learning when we will get to learn more about the offerings on the new ship, another entry into the popular Wish class of ships, a sister to the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.

Disney Cruise Line has shared that October 7 will be the big day, revealing what will be offered aboard the new ship. This will likely include (based on other big reveal celebrations in the Wish class of ships) the dining experiences, the Walt Disney Theatre shows, the lounges, and the Grand Hall and statue located within. Perhaps even the aft character.

The event will take place via livestream, showcasing the details of the ship, inspired by promise, possibility, and what lies beyond the horizon.

Additionally, guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish on the October 5 voyage will have the opportunity to enjoy a special one-night-only performance inspired by the Disney Believe featuring Susan Egan on October 7.

The date reveal video also showcased a number of characters and IP that already have Disney Cruise Line fans guessing what they might mean. In the video, fans can see: Inside Out The Little Mermaid Frozen Big Hero 6 Zootopia Monsters, Inc. Moana Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Tangled Encanto

Most of this echoes characters and IP seen in the original reveal of the Disney Believe, which already had us guessing what and where these characters can be featured. You can take a look at our prediction post now.

According to the original announcement, the Disney Believe is expected to debut in 2027.

For more information about the Disney Cruise Line or to book your own voyage, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!