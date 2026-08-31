John Stamos to Perform with The Beach Boys at the 2026 Eat to the Beat Concert Series
This ain't Stamos' first trip to Kokomo!
John Stamos is set to join The Beach Boys this November at Walt Disney World for the band’s special two night engagement.
What’s Happening:
- In the 1980s and 90s, the hit sitcom Full House introduced the world to a pairing that continues to delight audiences to this day: John Stamos and The Beach Boys.
- Thanks to a special announcement during today’s DVC Member Cruise panel, the Uncle Jesse actor will join original band member Mike Love and bring The Beach Boys to EPCOT for two nights of music this November.
- Taking place at the American Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion, it is sure to be a busy couple of nights in the World Showcase.
- They also performed last year as a part of the Eat to the Beat Concert series.
- If you are interested in enjoying John Stamos and The Beach Boys’ Walt Disney World pitstop, you’ll be able to see them live on November 11 and 12.
- For those looking to have a thrilling trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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