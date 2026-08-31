Walt Disney World Railroad and Tiana's Bayou Adventure Closing for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom
Visitors to the Magic Kingdom will want to keep these dates in mind when planning a trip this fall.
Two Magic Kingdom attractions are set to undergo refurbishments this fall – one of which will have its first refurbishment since its opening.
What's Happening:
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the Walt Disney World Railroad are both set to undergo refurbishments later this fall at the Magic Kingdom.
- Up first is The Walt Disney World Railroad, which will be closed from September 28 through October 29, 2026.
- Disney has not stated a reason for the closure, however, the attraction has been operating in shuttle mode from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back since July 2025.
- This change is due to construction in Frontierland and Villains Land, and the full railroad route is not expected to return until those new additions are complete.
- Meanwhile, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be closed beginning November 2, 2026 for an undisclosed amount of time.
- The closure will also include the attraction's two gift shops – Critter Co-Op and Tiana's Bayou General.
- This will mark the attraction's first refurbishment since its opening in 2024 – and it kind of needs it. Many of the animatronics are frequently not working correctly, and some obvious wear and tear can be seen on them as well.
- The attraction's nature of being a water ride also leads to it needing more frequent refurbishments, with Splash Mountain previously getting close to annual refurbishments.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are offering some great deals for the fall season.
- Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is set to close permanently in just a couple of weeks at Disney Springs.
- Disney Vacation Club members have the chance to be among the very first guests to experience Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge ahead of its opening in summer 2027.
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World may notice a few audio changes while aboard the classic Monorail system.
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