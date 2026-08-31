Walt Disney World Railroad and Tiana's Bayou Adventure Closing for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

Visitors to the Magic Kingdom will want to keep these dates in mind when planning a trip this fall.

Two Magic Kingdom attractions are set to undergo refurbishments this fall – one of which will have its first refurbishment since its opening.

What's Happening:

  • Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the Walt Disney World Railroad are both set to undergo refurbishments later this fall at the Magic Kingdom.
  • Up first is The Walt Disney World Railroad, which will be closed from September 28 through October 29, 2026.
  • Disney has not stated a reason for the closure, however, the attraction has been operating in shuttle mode from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back since July 2025.
  • This change is due to construction in Frontierland and Villains Land, and the full railroad route is not expected to return until those new additions are complete.

  • Meanwhile, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be closed beginning November 2, 2026 for an undisclosed amount of time.
  • The closure will also include the attraction's two gift shops – Critter Co-Op and Tiana's Bayou General.
  • This will mark the attraction's first refurbishment since its opening in 2024 – and it kind of needs it. Many of the animatronics are frequently not working correctly, and some obvious wear and tear can be seen on them as well.
  • The attraction's nature of being a water ride also leads to it needing more frequent refurbishments, with Splash Mountain previously getting close to annual refurbishments.

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