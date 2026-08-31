Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Are Offering Great Deals for the Fall

Stay steps away from Disney Springs for your next trip.

A visit to Walt Disney World is a significant investment, which will lead many to look for discounts where they can find them. For anybody looking to save money on lodging, several Disney Springs Resort area hotels are offering solid deals into December.

What's Happening:

Several hotels located close to Disney Springs are offering discounted rates for the fall.

The Disney Springs area Hotels are not operated by Disney, but are located on Walt Disney World property, and include some of the benefits otherwise only available at Disney World hotels.

Discounted rates include: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando ($174) Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando ($149) Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace ($168) Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista ($153) Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs ($153) Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa ($134) Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista ($125)

These hotels offer transportation to Walt Disney World theme parks, and guests staying at any of these locations with WDW tickets have access to the same Early Entry as guests at other Disney World hotels.

Other benefits of staying at Disney Springs Area resorts include Discounts on rental equipment at all Walt Disney World golf courses Discounts and special offers at Disney Springs

These special rates are available to book now through November 13 for stays anytime between now and December 18, perfect for those wanting to check out the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival or the upcoming holiday season at Walt Disney World.

Guests looking to take advantage of these rates should book here.

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