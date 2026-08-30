Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill Closing Permanently at Disney Springs Next Month

Wolfgang Puck's thirty year story at Disney Springs is coming to a close next month with the closure of Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill.

What's Happening:

Originally opening in the Town Center area of Disney Springs in November 2018, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is set to close forever in September.

Specifically, the restaurant will have its last day of operation on Sunday, September 13, 2026, according to WDW Magic.

Built around flavors of the Mediterranean, the 250-seat restaurant serves up some classic dishes that made celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck a pioneer in California cuisine.

With the closure of the restaurant, this likely means that the attached Gelato Bar will also be closing at that time.

No details on what might replace Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill have been announced at this time.

This restaurant is actually the third Wolfgang Puck restaurant to have been a part of Disney Springs, or as it was previously known, Downtown Disney.

The West Side was previously home to Wolfgang Puck Grand Cafe from 1997 to 2017, having since been replaced by Jaleo.