Wolfgang Puck Express Closes Permanently at Disney Springs

Local Orlando Spectrum News has confirmed that Wolfgang Puck Express at the Disney Springs Marketplace has closed its doors for good.
What’s Happening:
- According to Spectrum News 13, Wolfgang Puck Express closed permanently on October 1st.
- The quick service location reopened for the summer and was listed as “Temporarily unavailable” in the My Disney Experience app and on DisneyWorld.com.
- Guests began to wonder what was happening when the menus and signs were removed from the exterior of the building earlier this week.
- Wolfgang Puck Express was a popular choice for Guests using a Disney Dining Plan because of the celebrity chef’s clout and several high-priced dishes for a quick service location, such as the bacon-wrapped meatloaf and oven-roasted salmon.
- While the quick service location has closed, the table service Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill near Planet Hollywood at the Town Center at Disney Springs is still available.