Wolfgang Puck Express Closes Permanently at Disney Springs

Local Orlando Spectrum News has confirmed that Wolfgang Puck Express at the Disney Springs Marketplace has closed its doors for good.

What’s Happening:

According to Spectrum News 13

The quick service location reopened for the summer and was listed as “Temporarily unavailable” in the My Disney Experience app and on DisneyWorld.com.

Guests began to wonder what was happening when the menus and signs were removed from the exterior of the building earlier this week.

Wolfgang Puck Express

While the quick service location has closed, the table service Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill