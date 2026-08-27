Photos: EPCOT's Miniature Railway Celebrates International Food & Wine Festival

You thought the portions were small before...

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is here and while this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever, it is also, as it happens, pretty small.

What's Happening:

The model railway found in EPCOT's Germany Pavilion, which has been undergoing a lot of recent work, is celebrating it's own miniature Food & Wine Festival. The display has become a popular place for Disney Cast Members to have some fun by modifying the display and this is no exception.

This is the 30th EPCOT International Food & Wine festival, so the railway is celebrating as well. There's a nice 30th anniversary banner.

And Linguini has even baked a cake for the occasion.

While the EPCOT trashcans have been replaced with new models that prevent them to be used as tables, the railway model hasn't yet received that upgrade.

Mini marketplaces appear to be doing good business already.

Another great part of the Food & Wine festival is music, and they have that covered as well.

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