Photos: EPCOT's Miniature Railway Celebrates International Food & Wine Festival
You thought the portions were small before...
The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is here and while this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever, it is also, as it happens, pretty small.
What's Happening:
- The model railway found in EPCOT's Germany Pavilion, which has been undergoing a lot of recent work, is celebrating it's own miniature Food & Wine Festival. The display has become a popular place for Disney Cast Members to have some fun by modifying the display and this is no exception.
- This is the 30th EPCOT International Food & Wine festival, so the railway is celebrating as well. There's a nice 30th anniversary banner.
- And Linguini has even baked a cake for the occasion.
- While the EPCOT trashcans have been replaced with new models that prevent them to be used as tables, the railway model hasn't yet received that upgrade.
- Mini marketplaces appear to be doing good business already.
- Another great part of the Food & Wine festival is music, and they have that covered as well.
More Food & Wine Festival News:
- Check out our full Food & Wine Foodie Guide so you know just which spots to visit first.
- We also have a first look at all the new Food & Wine Festival merchandise.
- One thing the mini-Food & Wine festival is missing is the recently added fence line tables.
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