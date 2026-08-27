Photos: EPCOT's Miniature Railway Celebrates International Food & Wine Festival

You thought the portions were small before...

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is here and while this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever, it is also, as it happens, pretty small.

What's Happening:

  • The model railway found in EPCOT's Germany Pavilion, which has been undergoing a lot of recent work, is celebrating it's own miniature Food & Wine Festival. The display has become a popular place for Disney Cast Members to have some fun by modifying the display and this is no exception.
  • This is the 30th EPCOT International Food & Wine festival, so the railway is celebrating as well. There's a nice 30th anniversary banner.

  • And Linguini has even baked a cake for the occasion.

  • Mini marketplaces appear to be doing good business already.

  • Another great part of the Food & Wine festival is music, and they have that covered as well.

More Food & Wine Festival News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey