Photos: 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch Is Now Available
Luca and Alberto have arrived at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
The EPCOT International Food & Wine festival is officially underway, and while that means lots of interesting food... and wine, it also means new merchandise. There's a lot of fun stuff available this year, and we got a look at all of it.
What's Happening:
- The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially underway and along with it comes a brand new collection of shirts, bags, kitchen utensils, and more.
- While several items had been previewed before the event, there are some interesting surprises, including a few items that celebrate Pixar's Luca, a film that hasn't seen a lot of theme park merch up until now.
- Here's a look at this year's collection:
Soufflé Mug - $27.99
Ornament Set - $38.99
Food & Wine Note Pad - $16.99
Churro Tote Bag - $19.99
Food & Wine Long Sleeve - $79.99
Replica Trash Can - $14.99
Acrylic glass - $14.99
Food Tray - $14.99
Serving Dish(2) - $19.99
Water Bottle - $24.99
Food & Wine Hoodie - $74.99
Serving Set - $26.99
Resealable Food Container - $19.99
Apron - $39.99
Coaster Set - $22.99
Kitchen Towel - $19.99
Measuring Spoon Set - $14.99
Tote Bag - $39.99 (Passholder Only)
LoungeFly Bag - $100
Dessert Tray - $14.99
Moka Pot - $34.99
Long Sleeve Zip Up - $64.99
Drinkware Set - $34.99 (Passholder Only)
Kids T-Shirt - $29.99
Chef T-shirt - $36.99
Tank Top - $34.99
T-Shirt - $34.99
Food & Wine Ear Band - $36.99
Luca T-Shirt - 35.99
Key Chain - $16.99
Mickey & Minnie T-Shirt - $36.99
Food & Wine Cap - $36.99
- The 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs through November 21.
More EPCOT News:
- Be sure to check out the complete Food & Wine Foodie Guide so you know where to start your culinary adventures.
- While recent changes to EPCOT trash cans making using them as tables difficult, new tables have been added to the park.
- Art has recently been restored inside the American Adventure, so check it out as you wander through EPCOT.