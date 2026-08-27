Photos: 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch Is Now Available

The EPCOT International Food & Wine festival is officially underway, and while that means lots of interesting food... and wine, it also means new merchandise. There's a lot of fun stuff available this year, and we got a look at all of it.

What's Happening:

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially underway and along with it comes a brand new collection of shirts, bags, kitchen utensils, and more.

While several items had been previewed before the event, there are some interesting surprises, including a few items that celebrate Pixar's Luca, a film that hasn't seen a lot of theme park merch up until now.

Here's a look at this year's collection:

Soufflé Mug - $27.99

Ornament Set - $38.99

Food & Wine Note Pad - $16.99

Churro Tote Bag - $19.99

Food & Wine Long Sleeve - $79.99

Replica Trash Can - $14.99

Acrylic glass - $14.99

Food Tray - $14.99

Serving Dish(2) - $19.99

Water Bottle - $24.99

Food & Wine Hoodie - $74.99

Serving Set - $26.99

Resealable Food Container - $19.99

Apron - $39.99

Coaster Set - $22.99

Kitchen Towel - $19.99

Measuring Spoon Set - $14.99

Tote Bag - $39.99 (Passholder Only)

LoungeFly Bag - $100

Dessert Tray - $14.99

Moka Pot - $34.99

Long Sleeve Zip Up - $64.99

Drinkware Set - $34.99 (Passholder Only)

Kids T-Shirt - $29.99

Chef T-shirt - $36.99

Tank Top - $34.99

T-Shirt - $34.99

Food & Wine Ear Band - $36.99

Luca T-Shirt - 35.99

Key Chain - $16.99

Mickey & Minnie T-Shirt - $36.99

Food & Wine Cap - $36.99

The 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs through November 21.

More EPCOT News: