EPCOT Reveals International Food & Wine Festival Foodie Guide for the Event's 30th Anniversary

Some classic dishes from years past are making their return

It's almost that time of year again. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is nearly upon us. And with this being the 30th year of the fan favorite Epcot festival, the menu for this one is extra special.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has released the full menu for the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

In addition to brand new offerings and many returning favorites, this year, in celebration of the festivals 30th anniversary, 30 incredibly dishes from years past have returned. Some are in their original form, while others have been reimagined.

Here's the complete menu:

CommuniCore Hall

The Wedge Hosted by Dairy Does More Menu (Available September 18 through November 8)

Selection of Cheeses (New) - with accompaniments featuring Proudly Wisconsin Cheese

Cheesesteak Macaroni and Cheese - with smoked cheddar sauce, shaved beef, peppers, onions, and herbed panko

Las Jaras Superbloom Rosé (New)

Crab and Corn Macaroni and Cheese - with smoked cheddar sauce, bacon, crab seasoning, roasted corn, herbed panko, and jalapeños (Introduced in 2015 at Farm Fresh)

Cannoli Milk Shake (New) topped with chocolate shavings, cannoli shell, and a maraschino cherry (non-alcoholic)

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Three-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese - with smoked cheddar sauce and herbed panko

Wine and Cheese Pairing (New)

Bodegas Avancia Old Vines Godello (New)

Wine Flight

Festival Favorites Menu (Available starting September 9)

Bo Ssam Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps (NEW) - with bo ssam pork belly, kimchi slaw, and spicy aïoli (Introduced in 2010 at South Korea)

Frozen S'mores - Chocolate milk shake with marshmallow syrup topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate shavings, and a graham cracker (non-alcoholic)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Trifle (NEW) - featuring PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese with citrus sauce and spice cake topped with cranberry streusel (Introduced in 2011 at Hops & Barley)

Beer Flight

Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cabernet Franc Strawberry Berliner Weisse

3 Daughters Brewing Beach Blonde Ale

Potato Pierogi - with kielbasa, caramelized onions, and sour cream (Introduced in 1996 at Poland)

Frozen Apple Blossom (NEW) - Apple cider, Seagram’s Ginger Ale, Hartley Apple VSOP Brandy, mini marshmallows, and maple syrup

World Celebration

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey Menu

Wing Experiments (NEW) - featuring Pilgrim’s Jumbo Wings: Buffalo-Dill Pickle with house-made pickle ranch

Wing Experiments - featuring Pilgrim’s Jumbo Wings: Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper-Curry with creamy cucumber raita

Civil Society Brewing Everyday I’m Waffle’n IPA (NEW)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Pumpkin Cheesecake Blonde Stout

3 Daughters Brewing Peanut Butter Blondie Blonde Ale

Ciderboys Cherry Jubilee Hard Cider (NEW)

Sweet Chile-Lime Plant-based Chicken Strips (NEW)- with plant-based cilantro crema and spicy peppers (Plant-based)

Wing Experiments - featuring Pilgrim’s Jumbo Wings: Garlic-Parmesan

Beer Flight

Ciderboys Pumpkin Spice Hard Cider

Pickle Milk Shake - (non-alcoholic) (Introduced in 2023)

Wing Experiments - featuring Pilgrim’s Jumbo Wings: Korean Barbecue with gochujang barbecue sauce and toasted sesame

Fried Pickle Spears - with dill ranch

Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider

Hard Cider Flight

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea - featuring Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea with orange ice cream molecules (non-alcoholic)

Connections Eatery Festival Menu

BBQ Braai Chicken Pizza (New) - Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with tamarind BBQ, arugula, cheese blend, onions, and piri piri sauce

Caramel-Apple Cheesecake Baumkuchen (New)

Frozen Waffle Old Fashioned (New) - A frozen blend of Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, maple syrup, butterscotch syrup, and angostura bitters topped with a liege waffle and cherry

Connections Café Festival Menu

Pistachio-Chocolate Mochi Doughnut (New)

Near Creations Shop

Coastal Eats Menu (Available starting October 2)

Crab Cake - with tropical fruit chutney, mustard sauce, and micro celery

Seafood Pot Pie - with shrimp, scallops, and lobster bisque topped with puff pastry

Rileys Lookout Sauvignon Blanc

Boyd & Blair Pomegranate Codder

Gyozas of the Galaxy Menu

Basil Pesto Chicken Dumplings (New) - Chicken dumplings, basil pesto, fonduta, tomato confit, and balsamic

Edamame Dumplings (New) - Butternut squash purée, caramelized onions, sage, and walnut-toasted garlic aillade

Street Corn-style Dumplings - Chicken dumplings with tomatillo salsa verde, street corn salad, cotija, lime crema, and cilantro

Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris



Flavors from Fire Menu, Location: Near Creations Shop

Rodizio-style Grilled Beef Skewer - with marble potatoes, charred shallots, roasted baby peppers, and chimichurri (Introduced in 2009 at Argentina)

Left Hand Brewing Co. Sawtooth Amber Ale

1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel-Aged Zinfandel

Smoked Corned Beef - with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer cheese fondue

Swine Brine - Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, apple-cinnamon cider, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard topped with a pork wing

Smoked Chocolate Bread Pudding (New) - with chocolate ganache, vanilla bean-bourbon sauce, and smoked sea salt



The Fry Basket Menu, Location: Near Test Track presented by General Motors

Adobo Yuca Fries - with plant-based garlic-cilantro aïoli (Plant-based)

Fry Flight

Sea Salt-Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based)

Truffle-Parmesan Fries with black garlic-truffle aïoli

Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with cinnamon sugar, candied pecans, and marshmallow cream (Plant-based)

Barrel of Monks Blood Orange Bliss Sour Ale (New)

World Nature



Earth Eats Menu, Location: Near the Land Pavilion (Available starting October 2)

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib - with goat cheese polenta, tomato ragù, shaved pecorino cheese, and petit herbs

Lemon-Almond-Olive Oil Cake (New) - with whipped Greek yogurt panna cotta

Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas – Strawberry Hibiscus (non-alcoholic)

Sunshine Seasons Festival Menu

Mickey-shaped Celebration Macaron (New)

Remy Milk Shake - Strawberry-cheesecake milk shake topped with a cookie, mini cheesecake, white chocolate Eiffel tower, and a strawberry (non-alcoholic)

World Showcase



Australia Menu, Location: Near Disney Traders

Grilled Bushberry-spiced Shrimp Skewer - with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut-chili sauce

Roasted Lamb Chop - with mint pesto and crushed salt and vinegar potato chips (Introduced in 2006)

Bulletin Place Sauvignon Blanc

Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier

Wine Flight

Mixed Berry Pavlova - with crunchy meringue shell, macerated berries, and whipped cream

Mexico Menu

Tostada de Osso Buco (New) - Pork osso buco atop a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, and chives

Fruta de la Pasiόn (New) Blanco tequila, mezcal, tangy passion fruit purée, and citrus juice with a salty chili rim

Taco de Camaron (New) Flour tortilla with crispy tempura shrimp, shredded cabbage, and chipotle aïoli (Introduced in 2010)

Mexican Craft Beer

Cherry Nostalgia (New) - Blanco tequila, botanical liqueur, cherry, and lime with a hibiscus salt rim

Paleta de Moras (New) - Berry ice pop filled with sweetened condensed milk topped with chili-lime seasoning

Norway Cart Festival Menu

Caramel Cream and Gjetost Norwegian Brown Cheese Bolle (New)



China Menu

Dumplings Trio (New) - Assortment of pan-fried chicken, pork, and vegetable dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce (Introduced in 1996)

Baijiu Punch - Baijiu spirit, lychee syrup, soda water, and piña colada mix

Smoked Duck Bao Bun - with pickled cucumber, scallion, and hoisin sauce

Frozen Strawberry-Jasmine Cocktail - Light rum, Jasmine tea, and strawberry syrup

Beijing Zhajiang Noodles - with stir-fried minced beef, cucumber, chili, and carrots in a savory douban sauce

Honghe Rice Lager Draft Beer

Hainan Prosperity - Tequila, vodka, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and mango syrup



India Menu, Location: Near China (Available starting October 2)

Potato-Pea Samosas - with plant-based coriander-lime cream (Plant-based) (Introduced in 2005)

Chicken Tikka Masala - with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread (Introduced in 2004)

Mango Lassi - (non-alcoholic)

Sula Tropicale Brut Sparkling Wine

United Breweries Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Mango Lassi with Camikara 8-Year-Old Cask Aged Rum

Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola Menu

Berbere-spiced Beef Stew - with sweet potato mealie pap and kachumbari slaw

Breckenridge Brewery Palisade Peach Wheat Ale

Midnight Safari - Mansas African Whisky, G.E. Massenez Crème de Cassis de Dijon Liqueur, and sour mix garnished with blackberry and mint

Coppertail Brewing Co. Cherry Cola Hard Cider

Sweet Potato Mealie Pap (New) - with a stew of beans, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes (Plant-based) (Introduced in 2004 at South Africa)

South African Cream Liqueur Chocolate Mousse - with white chocolate ganache and chocolate-covered popping candy

3 Daughters Brewing Cinnamon Donut Hard Cider (New)



The Alps Menu, Location: Near Germany (Available starting October 2)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese (New) - on a baguette with jambon and apple-mustard relish (Introduced in 1997)

Schlumberger Klassik Brut (New)

Tartiflette (New) - Potatoes gratin, caramelized onions, bacon, thyme, crème fraîche, and brie

Salomon Undhof Stein Kremstal DAC Riesling

Loimer Lois Grüner Veltliner

Wine Flight

Kirschwasser Torte - with cherry-brandy buttercream, fondant, sugared almonds, and cherry compote

Germany Menu

Wiener Schnitzel - with breaded veal cutlet featuring HEINZ Brauhaus Mustard, warm Yukon Gold potato salad, bacon, watercress-radish salad, and lemon

Weihenstephaner Festbier

Beer Flight

Schinkennudeln - Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese (Introduced in 2010)

Schöfferhofer Orange Spritz Hefeweizen (New)

Selbach-Oster Riesling

von Trapp Brewing Oktoberfest Märzen-style Lager

Apple Strudel - with vanilla sauce (Introduced in 1996)

Sommerfest Festival Menu

Zwiebelkuchen - German onion cake with caramelized onions, bacon, herbs, and a savory custard

Cinnamon Pretzel Cold Brew (New) - Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with sweet cream, caramel, vanilla, cinnamon, and pretzel pieces

Spain Menu, Location: Between Germany and Italy

Croquetas de Jamón (New) - Saffron aïoli and shaved Jamón Serrano

Summer in Spain - Frozen Simply Lemonade with herbal liqueurs

Paella Caldoso (New) Chicken, chorizo, gigante beans, romano beans, and saffron rice (Introduced in 1997)

Volver Quinta del '67 Garnacha Tintorera

Basque Cheesecake - with orange sauce

Italy Menu

Stromboli (New) - Baked ham and provolone roll with Parmesan and tomato sauce

Peroni Pilsner

Cantine Guidi Selezione Privata Luca Red Blend (New)

Amaretto Bellini (New) - Luxardo Amaretto Liqueur, peach purée, and Prosecco

Saracco Moscato d’Asti (New)

Italian Red Sangria

Pollo al Marsala (New) - Roasted chicken drumstick, creamy potato gnocchi, mushrooms, and Marsala sauce (Introduced in 2014)

Prosecco

Villa Matilde Falanghina Campania IGP White Wine (New)

Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita - Tequila, triple sec liqueur, and blood orange liqueur

Almond Panna Cotta (New) - with orange marmalade, whipped cream, and candied almonds



Block & Hans Festival Menu, Location: American Adventure

Spicy Strawberry-Mango Smoothie (New) - Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie Mix with spicy mango syrup (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Ole Smoky Strawberry Moonshine)



Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue Hosted by Coca-Cola Festival Menu, Location: American Adventure

Blackberry Buckle - with blackberry gelato and streusel

Pumpkin Pie Milk Shake (New) - Vanilla ice cream, pumpkin pie filling, and caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and streusel (Non-alcoholic)



Hops & Barley Menu, Location: American Adventure

Smoked Brisket and Cheddar Melt (New) - Chopped smoked brisket, caramelized onions, tangy barbecue, and cheddar sauce on a potato roll

Harpoon Brewery Southie Lager (New)

Beer Flight

Allagash Brewing Company Haunted House Hoppy Dark Ale (New)

Gulf Coast-style Seafood Roll - with warm-water lobster, rock shrimp, lobster bisque, and sherry crème fraîche on a toasted brioche bun (Introduced in 2006)

Freshly Baked Chocolate Pudding Cake - with Kentucky bourbon caramel

Samuel Adams Boston Brick Red Irish Red Ale (New)



Funnel Cake Festival Menu, Location: Between America and Japan

Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake (New) - Funnel cake with pumpkin pie ice cream, whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce, cinnamon streusel, and powdered sugar

Japan Menu

Spicy Temaki Hand Roll - Temaki hand roll with spicy tuna, cucumber, rice cracker, and spicy mayonnaise sauce (Introduced in 1996)

Mango-Apple Fruit Pearl (New) - Sweet and refreshing mango-apple drink with creamy calpico and apple popping pearls (Non-alcoholic)

Sapporo Reserve (New)

Beef Wagyu Temaki Hand Roll (New) - Temaki hand roll with savory American Wagyu beef, pickled ginger, and spicy mayonnaise sauce

Mango-Apple Fruit Pearl - paired with wasabi-soy sauce flavored potato chips

Sapporo Reserve (New) - paired with wasabi-soy sauce flavored potato chips

Autumn Breeze (New) - Light and fruity plum wine cocktail with kiwi syrup, Minute Maid Apple Juice, and a hint of yuzu

Kirinzan Lemonade Sake(New) - A crisp and refreshing sake-based lemonade from Kirinzan

Teriyaki Chicken Bun - Steamed bun filled with minced chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Greece Menu, Location: Between Japan and Morocco

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro (New) - with shaved lettuce, tomato-cucumber relish, and tzatziki on warm pita (Introduced in 1997)

Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko Dry White

Zoe Rosé

Spanakopita

Greek Melon Limeade - Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Artonic Melon Apéritif, Pearl Vodka, and lime sour mix

Griddled Cheese - with pistachios and honey

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight



Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu, Location: Morocco

Chermoula Chicken Hummus Bowl (New) - with apricot chutney and grilled shishito peppers served with pita

Plant-based Falafel Wrap - with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread (Plant-based)

Spiced Flank Steak Hummus Bowl (New) - with harissa yogurt and roasted peppers served with pita

Keel Farms Golden Apple Chai Hard Cider

Chocolate-Pistachio Cookie (New)

Carib Brewery Honey & Fig Dream Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Ras el Hanout Cauliflower Bowl (New) - with chickpea salad, golden raisin relish, and parsley served with pita (Plant-based) (Introduced in 2003)

Fig Cocktail - Kleiner Feigling Fig Liqueur and white cranberry juice

Keel Farms Goji Berry Citrus Hard Cider (New)

Belgium Menu

Belgian Waffle - with cookie butter and whipped cream topped with speculoos cookie pieces (Introduced in 2010)

Brouwerij Verhaeghe Duchesse Red Sweet & Tart Cherry Ale

Beer-braised Beef - served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes

Van Steenberge Piraat 7 Strong Ale (New)

Beer Flight

Brouwerij St. Bernardus Watou Blond Ale

Chilled Belgian Coffee - (non-alcoholic)

Chilled Belgian Coffee - with ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur



Brazil Menu, Location: Between Morocco and France

Moqueca de Camarão (New) - Plancha-seared shrimp, bell peppers, cilantro, and tomatoes in a rich coconut milk broth featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

Pão de Queijo - Brazilian cheese bread (Introduced in 1999)

BrewDog Brewing Company Peach Mango Wheat Ale (New)

Frozen Caipirinha - with Cachaça spirit

France Menu

Boeuf Braise vin Rouge et Echalottes, Gâteau de Pomes de Terre (New) - Red wine-braised short ribs with shallot confit and potato gâteau

Plaimont ELIA Colombard (New)

La Roche Prestige Cuvée (New)

Crème Brûlée Pistache, Confiture de Fruits Rouges (New) - Pistachio crème brûlée with berry compote

Brioche aux Epices avec une Garniture Mornay de Trois Fromages - Spiced brioche with a three-cheese mornay filling

Trio d’Escargots, Garniture a l’ail et au Persil - Trio of escargot bites in croissant dough served with a garlic-parsley dip (Introduced in 1996)

UK Beer Cart Festival Menu

Sparkling Cucumber-Gin Cocktail (New)- Fords Gin, blackberry brandy, cucumber syrup, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and Maschio Prosecco

Canada Popcorn Cart Festival Menu

Northern Ruby (New) - Rhubarb liqueur, vodka, strawberry, ginger, and lime

Canada Menu

Cheddar and Bacon Soup - served with a pretzel roll (Introduced in 2000)

Collective Arts Brewing Festbier (New)

Château des Charmes Pétales Rouge

Filet Mignon - with mushrooms and mashed potatoes (Introduced in 2011)

La Poutinerie Hosted by Air Canada Festival Menu

Seoul, South Korea: Bo Ssam Pork Poutine (New) - French fries, cheese curds, bo ssam pork, gochujang gravy, kimchi pickles, aïoli, and sesame

Spiced Apple Slushy (New) - Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and cozy spiced apple flavors (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Iceberg Canadian Vodka)



Shimmering Sips Menu, Location: Near Port of Entry featuring Pandora Jewelry

Strawberry Champagne Trifle - (Plant-based)

Tropical Mimosa - Sparkling wine and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice

Blood Orange Mimosa - Sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Berry Mimosa - La Gioiosa Berry Fizz and white cranberry juice

Mimosa Flight



Hawai’i

Slow-roasted Pork Slider - with sweet-and-sour chutney featuring DOLE Pineapple and spicy mayonnaise on a Hawaiian roll (Introduced in 2012)

Pineapple Cheesecake - with passion fruit curd and macadamia nuts

Florida Avenue Brewing Co Lei’d Back Double IPA (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

O'ahu Sunrise - Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine

Hawaiian Rice Bowl - SPAM, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake

Walkway Between Imagination! Pavilion and World Showcase

Bramblewood Bites Menu

Brûléed Sweet Potatoes (New) - with dried cranberries, walnut streusel, and orange goat cheese

Grilled Cider-brined Pork Tenderloin - with chili-apple butter, celeriac-apple slaw, and apple cider gastrique

Cast Iron-seared River Trout - with vanilla-butternut squash purée, Brussels sprouts salad, candied pecans, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and maple dressing

Spiced Apple Rum Old Fashioned - with Boyd & Blair Rum

Crooked Can Brewing Company Banana Bread German Style Wheat Beer (New)

Milled & Mulled Menu

Butternut Squash and Ginger Bisque - with cinnamon cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil

Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae - with vanilla bean gelato

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake - with walnuts and cream cheese icing (Introduced in 2014 at Hops and Barley)

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Strudel Hard Cider

Southern Tier Brewing Company Sweater Weather Vanilla Toffee Amber Ale (New)

Forest & Field Menu

Spicy Black Bean-Mushroom Chili (New) - with plant-based sour cream, plant-based cheddar, and cornbread croutons (Plant-based)

Daou Vineyards Chardonnay

Famille Hugel Classic Pinot Noir

Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat Imperial Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout

Pumpkin-Mascarpone Ravioli - with brown butter vinaigrette, pecorino cheese, pomegranate seeds, and hazelnut praline

Schiacciata Sandwich - Mortadella, Prosciutto ham, sun-dried peppers, arugula, Stracciatella Cheese, fall squash mostarda, and pistachio pesto on warm focaccia

Swirled Showcase Menu

Liquid Nitrogen Almond Truffle Mousse - with whiskey-caramel sauce (Introduced in 2015 at Chew Lab)

Strawberry Beer Float - Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer and vanilla soft-serve

Frozen Szarlotka (New) - Apple pie filling and apple-cinnamon cider topped with streusel (Non-alcoholic) (Introduced in 2013 at Poland)

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone - Vanilla, Apple-Cinnamon, Salted Caramel

Floats - Coca-Cola, Barq’s Red Creme Soda, or Fanta Grape with choice of soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)

Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red

Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer

Frozen Szarlotka (New) - Apple pie filling, apple-cinnamon cider, and Żubrówka Bison Grass Vodka topped with streusel

Irish Milk Shake - Guinness Stout, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and vanilla ice cream

Throughout the Park

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Festival Menu

Affogato alle Mandorle Cold Brew (New) - Joffrey’s Affogato-flavored Cold Brew Coffee with almond syrup and oat milk topped with whipped cream and toffee nut sauce (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka), The American Adventure

Dolce Affogato Cold Brew - Joffrey’s Affogato-flavored Cold Brew Coffee with sugar cane syrup and oat milk topped with whipped cream and rainbow sugar sprinkles (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur), Near Disney Traders

Affogato di Marshmallow Cold Brew (New) - Joffrey’s Affogato-flavored Cold Brew Coffee with toasted marshmallow syrup and oat milk topped with whipped cream and graham crackers (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka), Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Notte di Caramello Cold Brew (New) - Joffrey’s Affogato-flavored Cold Brew Coffee with caramel syrup and oat milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic; Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur), Between UK and Canada

Kids Picks

Belgium

Belgian Waffle with cookie butter and whipped cream topped with speculoos cookie pieces

Brazil

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Brew-Wing Lab at The Odyssey

Fried Pickle Spears with dill ranch

The Wedge Hosted by Dairy Does More

Three-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese with smoked cheddar sauce and herbed panko

Milled & Mulled

Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae with vanilla bean gelato

More EPCOT News:

There were lots of great Walt Disney World announcements at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and EPCOT wasn't left out.

After one false start, a reimagining of Spaceship Earth is once again on the schedule.

Dreamfinder will return in a brand new version of Journey into Imagination.