Celebrate 55 Years of Walt Disney World in the Latest "Laughing Place on Location"

This week's Laughing Place On Location celebrates that milestone anniversary of Walt Disney World as the Magic Kingdom turns 55 years old.

What's Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

This week, we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, spending some time at the original Walt Disney World theme park, Magic Kingdom.

Our own Jeremiah Good was at Magic Kingdom for the day, revisiting some opening day attractions and how they have changed over the years.

He also catches a special moment in the morning as new Walt Disney World president Joe Schott steps on to the Cinderella Castle stage for a special anniversary moment.

And of course, the merchandise! Jeremiah also explores some of the special gear that arrived in stores at the park as they celebrated their 55th anniversary.