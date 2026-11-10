A New Witch is Making Her Disney Parks Debut: Find Out When You Can Meet Billie from "Hexed"

Guests at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios will soon be able to meet with Billie from Disney's latest animated feature, "Hexed"

With Hexed set to arrive in theaters in just a couple of weeks, Disney Parks goers will be able to meet with the main character from the film, Billie, at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks have shared a first look at the Billie Doe meet & greet character, coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World alongside the premiere of Hexed in theaters.

Billie appears in her homespun witch outfit as seen in the film, complete with a moon-shaped earring, teal nails and plenty of other costume details.

Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios will be able to meet with Billie beginning Wednesday, November 25 – the day of the film's release.

– the day of the film's release. Based on the video shared by Disney, it seems like Billie will be meeting somewhere in the Animation Courtyard.

Over at Disneyland Park, Billie will arrive a little earlier on Friday, November 20 – although a location is not known or theorized at this time.

During taping for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at the Magic Kingdom, Billie made her first official appearance at Walt Disney World!

Tickets are now available for Hexed, which focuses on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.

The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.

Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.

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