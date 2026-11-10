Disney on Broadway Concert Series Lineup Revealed for 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

New performers join Disney on Broadway for a musical celebration at the America Gardens Theatre.

EPCOT's newest festival, the International Festival of the Arts, will return in January 2027 with a dazzling lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event promises to bring the magic of Broadway to the America Gardens Theatre with an exciting array of performances.

What’s Happening:

Next year, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be returning on January 15, 2027 and has been extended an extra week, sticking around through March 1.

One of the most popular elements of the festival is the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, where talent from the pantheon of Disney’s musical productions take the stage at The American Adventure pavilion each night to perform songs heard in various musicals, typically from their namesake show and a bit beyond as well.

Making their first appearance at the event this year are Marisha Wallace, Adam Pascal, Sherie Rene Scott, Norm Lewis, Mason Reeves and Ryan McCartan.

Dining packages are available starting December 3, which include reserved seating for the concerts – which take place each night of the festival at 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.

Attendees can also explore "Once Upon A Stage: The Music of Disney on Broadway" at CommuniCore Hall, highlighting the history of Disney’s Broadway productions.

A range of Disney on Broadway-themed merchandise will be available for purchase during the festival.

The full Disney on Broadway Concert Series lineup for 2027 can be seen below.

Disney on Broadway Concert Series 2027 Schedule

January 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26: Michael James Scott and Marisha Wallace perform, with Scott known for his role as Genie in Aladdin.

Michael James Scott and Marisha Wallace perform, with Scott known for his role as Genie in Aladdin. January 16, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28: Ashley Brown and Josh Strickland reunite, celebrating roles from Mary Poppins and Tarzan.

Ashley Brown and Josh Strickland reunite, celebrating roles from Mary Poppins and Tarzan. January 29, 31, February 1, 4, 5, 8, 9: Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, known for their roles in Rent.

Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, known for their roles in Rent. January 30, February 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11: Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis offer performances from The Little Mermaid.

Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis offer performances from The Little Mermaid. February 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25: Kara Lindsay and Mason Reeves blend Disney classics Newsies and Frozen.

Kara Lindsay and Mason Reeves blend Disney classics Newsies and Frozen. February 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26: Caissie Levy and Ryan McCartan take the stage, focusing on Frozen.

Caissie Levy and Ryan McCartan take the stage, focusing on Frozen. February 27, 28, March 1: "Seize the Day! A Newsies Celebration" will conclude the series.

For more information about the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or to book your visit during this special event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World travel needs.

More Walt Disney World News: