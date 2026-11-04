Disney Accelerator's 2026 Demo Day Highlights New Tech, Leans into AI

Don't miss out on the cute "Cars" themed parking robot!

Disney Accelerator hosted its 2026 Demo Day at the Walt Disney Studios lot, sharing collaborations that explore how artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies could shape the future of Disney storytelling and guest experiences.

What’s Happening:

Disney Accelerator hosted its 2026 Demo Day at the Walt Disney Studios lot, showcasing collaborations with companies Promise, OpenArt, FieldAI, Physical Intelligence, and Simile.

Over the past four months, the companies worked with Disney teams to explore technologies that could expand creativity, improve production workflows, enhance operations, and better understand guests.

The individual work includes: Promise demonstrated hybrid filmmaking that combines live-action performances with generative AI, allowing artists to place performances into different story environments. OpenArt announced a collaboration with Disney Music Group to use AI-powered tools to rapidly develop and evaluate visual concepts for lyric videos, reducing a process that could take weeks to hours. FieldAI is working with Disney Experiences Technology and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D to explore robotic technology for parking operations and potentially improve navigation and situational awareness for future robotic characters in Disney parks. Physical Intelligence is collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering to explore robots that can handle repetitive backstage tasks, including sorting and arranging 3D glasses for cleaning between shows. Simile is working with Walt Disney World to use advanced analytics and consumer insights to improve the guest planning experience, including product descriptions and digital interfaces.

In the demonstration video, FieldAI showcased a fun Cars-themed project that helped bring automation to the parking lot.

Two companies from the 2025 Disney Accelerator cohort returned to demonstrate their continued collaborations with Disney. Haddy showcased 3D-printed props and set pieces developed with Walt Disney Imagineering, including a replica Jungle Cruise canoe, a King Louie throne from Shanghai Disney Resort, rock facades, and themed lighting fixtures. Animaj demonstrated FlipMove, an AI-powered animation workflow that helps artists accelerate production while maintaining creative control. Animaj's FlipMove technology is being used on Ozzy Fox, a Disney Jr. collaboration that has already entered production on its second season following its YouTube debut.

Now in its 12th year, Disney Accelerator has worked with more than 60 companies worldwide, exploring emerging technologies across entertainment, artificial intelligence, robotics, and guest experiences.

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