Layoffs Reportedly Hit Disney Experiences, Including Imagineering

Layoffs have become a common refrain at the Walt Disney Company in 2026. It seems every month, usually near the end of the month, a new batch is announced. Last month, it was Cast Members in the tech and H.R. departments getting the ax. This month it is reportedly Disney Experiences, including Walt Disney Imagineering.

What's Happening:

A report from the Los Angeles Times indicates that between 100 and 200 people from within the Experiences division of TWDC are being laid off. Everybody affected is supposed to be informed by the end of business on Wednesday.

Disney Experiences encompasses the theme parks, Disney Cruise Line, and the Aulani resort in Hawaii.

However, indications are that this round impacted WDI the most.

Of course, Walt Disney Imagineering is the arm of the company that designs the attractions for Disney Parks.

The layoffs reportedly follow a reevaluation of priorities within Disney Parks regarding investment and timelines for planned projects. It will be interesting to see exactly who is let go and which projects they were working on, as it could indicate significant delays on those projects, assuming they move forward at all.

Some reports claim layoffs are focused on Imagineers working on Shanghai Disney Resort and the upcoming Abu Dhabi theme park.

However, sources say that the Abu Dhabi project is not being delayed.

A second gate in Shanghai has been expected for some time, but recent rumors have indicated those plans may have stalled.

While the bulk of the Imagineering layoffs may be focused here, I understand that Imagineers focused domestically have also been impacted, both in Orlando and Glendale.

It's an interesting time for layoffs considering that WDI is as busy as it's ever been. With three lands currently in development at Walt Disney World, the massive DisneylandForward expansion in Anaheim, and the continued expansion of Disney Cruise Line, one would think Disney Experiences would need all the help it could get.

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