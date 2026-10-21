Rare Albino Wallaby Quartz Joins Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Be sure to pay Quartz a visit on your next trip to Conservation Station!
Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom has received an adorable new addition in the form of Quartz, a rare albino wallaby.
What's Happening:
- Located within Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station, Jumping Junction offers guests a chance to get up close with animals from Bluey's native Australia, like kangaroos and wallabies.
- The park has shared an adorable new addition to the lineup of wallabies, specifically a joey named Quartz, who was born with albinism – making her one of a kind at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- For those unaware, albinism is a genetic condition that results in little to no melanin, the pigment that gives animals their color.
- Of course, under the excellent care of Disney's animal teams, Quartz's unique needs are closely monitored and supported.
- Check out Quartz for yourself on your next trip through Jumping Junction!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Another new animal addition to Walt Disney World is the orphaned manatee Calfuccino, who now calls The Seas at EPCOT home.
- Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared an up-close look at construction on Tropical Americas and other projects coming to Walt Disney World.
- Shutterfly has become the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the ability to link your Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass.
- A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
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