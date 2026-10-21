Rare Albino Wallaby Quartz Joins Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Be sure to pay Quartz a visit on your next trip to Conservation Station!

Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom has received an adorable new addition in the form of Quartz, a rare albino wallaby.

What's Happening:

  • Located within Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station, Jumping Junction offers guests a chance to get up close with animals from Bluey's native Australia, like kangaroos and wallabies.
  • The park has shared an adorable new addition to the lineup of wallabies, specifically a joey named Quartz, who was born with albinism – making her one of a kind at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

  • For those unaware, albinism is a genetic condition that results in little to no melanin, the pigment that gives animals their color.
  • Of course, under the excellent care of Disney's animal teams, Quartz's unique needs are closely monitored and supported.
  • Check out Quartz for yourself on your next trip through Jumping Junction!

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com