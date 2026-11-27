Do you have your eye on a Disney Store item, but don't want to pay full price? Laughing Place’s new Price Watch feature can help!

Now, next to each Disney Store product link found on LaughingPlace.com, you'll find a “Watch Price” button. When you click it, you'll be able to set up notifications that will alert you to any price drop. Or, you can set a custom target price for the item and get notified when the item reaches that price (or lower!).

How It Works:

Find an item: Look for the “Watch Price” button beside a Disney Store product link.

Look for the “Watch Price” button beside a Disney Store product link. Open Price Watch: Click the button to see the item and its current price.

Click the button to see the item and its current price. Choose your alert: Get notified when the price drops, or enter a specific dollar amount to be notified when the price reaches that amount or lower.

Get notified when the price drops, or enter a specific dollar amount to be notified when the price reaches that amount or lower. Sign in to save your watch: A Laughing Place account is required. The window includes links to log in or create an account.

Want an item, but have a particular budget in mind? Choose the target-price option and enter what you’d like to pay. Just interested in a lower price? Select the price-drop option.

Ready to try it? Browse our Disney Store merchandise coverage, find a favorite, and click “Watch Price” to get started!