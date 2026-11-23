Mickey and Bluey Reunite In New Christmas Short
The new holiday crossover follows their Musical Statues encounter earlier this year.
Mickey Mouse and Bluey are celebrating the holidays together in a brand new short, Mickey + Bluey: Merry Christmas.
What's Happening:
- A brand new short featuring Mickey Mouse and the cultural phenomenon that is Bluey are teaming up once again, this time to celebrate the holidays together in a brand new short.
- This, their second on-screen collaboration brings a few Australian Christmas traditions to the Clubhouse crew’s festivities.
- In the short, the Heelers pull Christmas crackers and wear paper crowns, while Mickey and his pals sing and decorate a Christmas tree - all while sharing (and comparing!) Christmas traditions between Mickey's Club House and Bluey's family in Australia.
- Devotees may recall that the characters first met on screen in March, when Mickey and his friends landed in the middle of a game of Musical Statues with Bluey’s family.
- The crossover is part of Mickey+, a short-form series inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. Previous shorts have paired the Clubhouse characters with Stitch, Spidey and the toys from Toy Story.
- For more holiday viewing, Disney+ also has the Bluey episodes "Verandah Santa" and "Christmas Swim," along with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ episode "The Twelve Pies of Christmas."
- Bluey Cookalongs, which follows Australian families preparing food inspired by the series, arrives on Disney+ on December 16. The series has previously been available on the official Bluey website and YouTube channel.
- Mickey + Bluey: Merry Christmas is now available to stream on Disney+ and on the Disney Jr. YouTube page.
A Bit O' Bluey:
- Bluey is a massively popular global phenomenon. What began as a small Australian preschool cartoon in 2018 grew into a worldwide cultural phenomenon loved by kids, and more importantly, by adults.
- The seven minute episodes of the series revolve around imaginative play, family life, and everyday childhood experiences.
- Disney picked up the show and streamed it worldwide on Disney+, and broadcast the series on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel, giving the series massive exposure across North America, Europe, and Asia.
- The series also appeals strongly to adults, thanks to realistic parenting, emotional storytelling about family life, humor aimed at parents, and short, meaningful stories.
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