Welcome back to Magic & Mayhem — our periodic look at some of the good things that are happening at Disney as well as some of the bad.

Mayhem: Disney Resorts are supposed to extend the Disney experience beyond the parks. For the most part, there has been a noticeable decrease in service, which makes me question why I would stay on-property when I could stay at a luxury resort nearby and get a better experience for less money. I recently stayed at the Grand Californian, and I had to wait 34 minutes in the lobby to retrieve my stored luggage. I then stayed at a Polynesian Village Resort Bora Bora Bungalow, where a cobweb was greeting me on the entryway light fixture.

To be clear, the vast majority of Disney cast members were fantastic, but it seems the tools and infrastructure they are using are not able to deliver an acceptable experience. Walt Disney Imagineering is delivering some fantastic experiences these days — it is now time for the Resort operations teams to step up and provide the service Disney is supposed to be known for.



Magic: To give credit where credit is due, the service at the Disneyland Resort theme parks was spectacular. Even the much maligned security process was mitigated by some of the most considerate interactions I have had with security hosts in some time. Despite the packed park, you could really sense that the ongoing service focus at the Disneyland Resort was having an impact.



Mayhem: Speaking of the Disneyland Resort, it is time to have a significant new holiday offering. While Walt Disney World has several new overlays this year, we have been going through basically the same holiday program at Disneyland for decades. While I love many of the existing offerings, perhaps it is time to try something new. A new holiday Mission: BREAKOUT! or perhaps even a holiday Soarin’. The Imagineers would come up with something better than I could dream up, but it would be nice if they tried something new.

Magic: I had some extra toys that wouldn’t fit in my suitcase, and I had the opportunity to donate them to Toys for Tots at Disney Springs. Disney’s long association with the organization goes back to Walt’s time, and I am glad it is continuing. As I dropped off the toys, I got a great feeling, and I would encourage you to follow suit — whether it is at a Disney event or at your local drop-off location. Cast members make a lot of magic for us, but through donating a toy, you get to make some magic for a child in need.



Mayhem: The new D23 membership kits for 2027 are pretty lame. While this year’s choices were a Mickey statue, Oswald backpack, RSVLTS shirt, or a pin box set, next year’s only exclusive item is another pin set. The other options are silly, including four movie tickets, two additional D23 memberships, and a bring-a-friend-to-a-D23-event voucher. Considering Josh D’Amaro’s focus on fandom, I'm surprised that there wouldn't be more intentional options. I am still a huge fan of D23, but this time they have not put their best foot forward.

Magic: I am a huge fan of how Walt Disney World has been reinvesting in their existing experiences. The recent refurbishments of Big Thunder and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin showed how a little TLC can make a big difference. I am excited that Pirates of the Caribbean will be the next experience to get this attention. I am even more thrilled to hear that the projection-mapped pirate from Disneyland will not be part of the new magic. The extra pixie dust needs to support the existing attraction, not detract from it. The Florida Imagineering team has shown they understand how to add new touches to attractions without making the mistake Disneyland did. I look forward to seeing what they have come up with late next year.

