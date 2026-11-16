TV Review: "Mickey’s Home Alone" Is a Sweet Primer for a Holiday Classic

Disney Jr.’s new special keeps the core plot of Home Alone, from the sledding down the stairs to a familiar pizza delivery man, while making every moment feel like Mickey Mouse.

“KEVIN!” Catherine O’Hara’s iconic freakout about leaving Macaulay Culkin Home Alone in the 1990 classic film gets a new twist courtesy of Disney Jr. This time, the line is “MICKEY!”, delivered by Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse, in Mickey’s Home Alone, premiering November 26th at 6/5c on Disney Jr., streaming the next day on Disney+, and enjoying several airings as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas. The half-hour special offers an all-ages twist on the John Hughes classic.

Mickey (Bret Iwan) is looking forward to spending a quiet Christmas at home with his dog Pluto (Bill Farmer) and his pals Minnie (Robrock), Donald (Tony Anselmo), Daisy (Tress MacNeille), and Goofy (also Farmer). But when Minnie surprises her friends with a holiday getaway to the world-famous Ice Palace, Mickey’s holiday plans take a twist. A power outage leaves his friends scrambling to catch the tram, accidentally leaving Mickey behind, only to find that two robbers had a plan to steal his Christmas!

Written by Aury Wallington, Mickey’s Home Alone introduces two robbers to replace Harry and Marv: Freddy (Jason Marsden) and Furv (the late Eric Bauza). A raccoon and a weasel, this duo is a nice, age-appropriate substitute for the more ruthless villains from the John Hughes film, while also giving Mickey’s twist on the tale a wholesome message about the season of giving. As for the traps Mickey and Pluto set when they realize they will spend Christmas Eve defending their home from these intruders, they’re all harmless and silly for little ones. For older viewers, the special will leave them wanting to revisit the original film once the youngest family members are asleep.

Diehard Home Alone fans will notice plenty of fun nods to the classic, starting with the design of Mickey’s house, which has received a McCallister upgrade inside and out. The home has that iconic Christmas green wallpaper, and even the ground-floor layout feels designed to pay tribute to one of the most appealing homes in film history. Fans will also find a lawn ornament that’s constantly getting knocked over, a sledding-down-the-stairs moment, and a pizza delivery man who looks very familiar.

Mickey’s Home Alone both pays respect to the original film while offering something new. The core plot is the same, but everything that happens feels distinctly Mickey Mouse. It’ll serve as a nice primer for the youngest family members who will be old enough to experience Home Alone in a few years, but it’s also fun for fans of these characters and the classic comedy. The humor mostly plays to the younger crowd, and with two original songs (“Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas,” “My Favorite Christmas Feeling”), it’ll have them bouncing in their seats or getting up to dance.

There’s been no shortage of preschool-focused Mickey Mouse holiday specials over the years. Of the more recent TV offerings, 2022’s stop-motion Mickey Saves Christmas stands out as the best, but Mickey’s Home Alone ranks above last year’s Mickey and the Very Many Christmases and 2021’s Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas. If Disney Kids & Family is planning a new holiday special starring Mickey and the gang every year, this one will be hard to top.

Mickey’s Home Alone premieres on Disney Jr. November 26th and the next day on Disney+.